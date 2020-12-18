As someone who worked in the nursing industry, Jeanne Dittrich and Donna Herrick know there aren’t many routine days in health care.
Add in the COVID-19 pandemic this year, and the two women wanted to show their appreciation for the health care workers at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk for all they have been through.
“I always wanted to do something,” said Dittrich, who worked from 1982 to 2018 at Faith Regional Health Services, although her nursing career was even longer. She said the nurses at the hospital were always “caring, great people.”
So with help from Herrick, who also was a nurse and went to the same nursing college as Dittrich before entering her latest career in hospitality, they decided to make meals for the health care workers at Faith Regional Health Services.
That included doctors, nurses, physical therapists and involved 600 boxed meals for lunch and another 100 boxed meals for the second shift in the evening.
The lunch included a hoagie sandwich, potato salad, chips and cookie.
Herrick, who is the owner and president of Norfolk Lodge & Suites, was able to contact several vendors who agreed to donate the food. The boxed lunches then were assembled at the Veranda and SandBar and Grill.
“It was probably an event that benefited our staff as much as it did theirs,” Herrick said.
Dittrich and her husband, John, of rural Meadow Grove, and daughter, Katelyn Moon of Meadow Grove, delivered the noon meals. Jeanne Dittrich and Herrick delivered the evening meals. There also were about eight from Divots who assisted with making the meals.
“This year I just wanted to do something for the health care workers,” Dittrich said. “I never took care of COVID-19 patients, so I can’t understand (what they are all going through).”