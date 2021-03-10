Bianca Armbruster has no memory of the crash that left her upside down in her car for seven hours the afternoon of Dec. 16, 2020.
The former Norfolkan had been driving from New York to Omaha to be with family for Christmas when the deadly 66-vehicle pileup occurred on Interstate 80 in Clinton County, Pennsylvania. Her car slid underneath a semi-truck, and she began to slip in and out of consciousness waiting for first responders.
She has no memory of the Jaws of Life pulling her from the wreckage. She does not remember the tracheotomy medics performed on her at the scene.
She just remembers finally waking up in the intensive care unit of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Williamsport one week later.
Armbruster remained in the ICU for several weeks as doctors performed surgeries to repair her injuries. In all, she sustained a concussion, broken ribs, two broken arms, a shattered elbow, a severed Achilles' tendon, a split kneecap and a displaced vertebrae.
Now the 2012 Norfolk High graduate is back in her hometown continuing her physical therapy in hopes of one day getting back to normal.
"I'm just trying to focus on the positive," Armbruster said. "It could have been so much worse. That's what I keep telling myself."
While she is making progress in her recovery, doctors are unsure if she will ever regain full range of motion in her wrist and elbow. She can only really use her left hand and has difficulty writing, which leaves her questioning how she will continue her job as a typist. With so much metal implanted in her body, she will likely develop arthritis later in life, although she hopes to have it all removed in the future if everything heals well.
The shattered elbow, which also had been infected but is now clear, is the biggest problem area, Armbruster said. She is dependent on her mother, who has been the only family member allowed to visit her in the hospital because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and sister. She is able to walk for short distances and feed herself but getting dressed, cooking and lifting are still challenges she is working to overcome.
Armbruster copes by focusing on the love and support of her friends, family and community have shown her.
"I'm really thankful for everyone keeping me in their thoughts and prayers," she said. "I'm sore, but it could have been a lot worse."
Two friends of Armbruster, Morgan Ihle and Zenobia Dehaes, started a GoFundMe to help with medical bills. Of the $100,000 goal, the page has currently amassed $10,729.
Ihle said they started the fundraiser because they could not physically be in the hospital with Armbruster. While she was recovering in Pennsylvania, the friends made do with FaceTime and phone calls.
"You're helpless while your friend is going through this, and there's nothing you can do," Ihle said. "I just did whatever I could, states away."
The best ways to support Armbruster, besides donating to the fund, were words of encouragement and "letting her know you care." Although the incident and aftermath are difficult to deal with, Ihle said that is just what friends do.
"That's kind of what you sign onto, being a friend," she said. "Friends are a family you choose."
Although Armbruster is on the road to recovery, she lost her car in the accident. It "folded like a taco" beneath the semitrucks, and airbags never deployed. No part of the vehicle was able to be salvaged.
Despite her traumatic experience, Armbruster is thankful for every person supporting her and every medical professional who has helped her.
"I'm just really grateful for everyone," she said. "The tremendous staff at UPMC Williamsport — everyone there was incredible. They went above and beyond, truly."
Ihle is just happy to have her friend healthy and safe again.
"She's going through an existential crisis right now. ... but she's been able to keep her spirits up, and that's because of who she surrounds herself with and her personality," Ihle said. "It's just crazy that she survived. Anything that could have gone wrong did go wrong."