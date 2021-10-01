MADISON — The woman responsible for the Dec. 7, 2020, stabbing death of 41-year-old Roger Saul in Norfolk will spend a significant amount of time behind bars barring a successful appeal.
Judge Mark Johnson sentenced 25-year-old Latessa Thomas to 35 to 50 years in prison on Friday in Madison County District Court.
The former Niobrara woman was sentenced to 25 to 35 years for one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and 10 to 15 years for manslaughter. Thomas must serve 17½ years of her sentence before first becoming eligible for parole.
Thomas, who initially was charged with first-degree murder, pleaded no contest in July to manslaughter and the weapons charge. She was subsequently found guilty by Johnson.
Thomas was represented in court on Friday by her attorneys, Todd Lancaster of Lincoln and Chelsey Hartner, a Madison County public defender. Lancaster said his client was remorseful for killing Saul, who was Thomas’ uncle.
The defense attorney said Thomas, Saul and another woman were drinking alcohol the night of the stabbing. Lancaster said alcohol often brought out aggressive behavior in Saul and that he would often pick fights while under the influence.
“It’s clear Latessa did not want to intentionally harm Roger Saul. He was a person she loved and looked up to,” Lancaster said. “This is a really heartbreaking situation where both sides in this case have lost somebody.”
The defense attorney asked the judge to give Thomas a sentence closer to the minimum than the maximum, as Lancaster called it a “heat-of-the-moment situation.”
Lancaster referenced the wide range of possible penalties for the crimes that Thomas was convicted of. Manslaughter carries a penalty of 0 to 20 years in prison, and use of a deadly weapon carries a penalty of 0 to 50 years.
“(The Legislature) must have considered that some manslaughter cases were necessary for a sentence that requires the minimum,” he said. “This does not appear to be a case where the maximum sentence is necessary.”
According to an investigation conducted by Norfolk police, Saul’s girlfriend, who was at the scene when the stabbing happened, told police that Saul and Thomas got into an argument about Saul calling Thomas’ boyfriend, and the argument escalated.
Saul’s girlfriend reported that she had “never seen Latessa like this” and that she "was unhinged" and pulled a knife. The witness described that Thomas had gotten the knife from a drawer in the kitchen. The incident happened at a residence in the 1300 block of Impala Drive in Norfolk.
The witness said she tried to separate the two by taking Saul to the back bedroom. She told police that Thomas made a comment that she would “kill him right now.”
Saul’s girlfriend said she was standing between Saul and Thomas when Thomas reached over her and stabbed Saul. The woman said Saul was stabbed in the neck.
Upon calling the ambulance, Thomas left the scene. She was located near her boyfriend’s residence a short time later and was arrested, according to police.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, called Saul’s death “devastating.”
“Because of Latessa Thomas, Roger Saul’s kids are going to have to grow up without their beloved father,” Kiernan said.
Thomas previously told law enforcement that she had been swinging a knife out of fear for what Saul might have done. Kiernan didn’t buy that argument.
“There is a big difference between swinging a knife around and plunging a knife 7 inches into somebody's neck,” he said. “The defendant claimed (Saul) was trying to pick a fight and was ribbing her. Even if this were true, this in no way justifies what the defendant did that night — grabbing a knife and killing the victim.”
Kiernan referenced Thomas’ criminal history, which includes convictions for multiple assaults and disturbing the peace.
“Perhaps, the defendant’s behavior that night wasn’t so out of character,” he said.
Saul had collapsed after Thomas stabbed him, according to a witness. After Saul collapsed, the witness said, she asked Thomas to call an ambulance, but Thomas made another phone call before calling rescue personnel.
It was later learned that Thomas had called her boyfriend to come pick her up from the scene prior to calling rescue personnel. Saul was pronounced dead when first responders arrived.
“Unfortunately, there is no way to know if those precious minutes before 911 was called could have saved the victim’s life in this situation,” Kiernan said.
When offered an opportunity to speak, Thomas apologized for what transpired that night.
“I would like to apologize to the family for my actions,” she said. “I don’t minimize my actions at all, and I take full responsibility for what happened.”
Johnson, in reviewing sentencing criteria, acknowledged Thomas’ apology in court.
But, the judge said, Thomas knew the potential consequences of using a deadly weapon.
“When you employ the use of a knife or any other type of deadly weapon, one must contemplate the possible result of that use,” Johnson said. “This was some sort of reaction to the torment that you said you received, but it was not sufficient provocation.”
The presentence investigation (PSI) report indicated that Thomas would be a high risk to commit crimes if she were given a term of probation.
“The court has to take into account the need to protect the public and the seriousness of your actions,” Johnson said. “... One of the first criteria is whether this crime caused serious harm and, in this case, it caused the death of another human being.”
Thomas was given credit for 299 days served.