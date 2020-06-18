GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Growing up in Norfolk, Kevin Ramaekers used his “God gifted talents” — going from a phenomenal athlete at Norfolk Catholic, all the way through to college football at Nebraska and to life after football.
In 1988, Ramaekers had a record-breaking throw in the shot put with a throw of 62 feet, 10 inches, a Northeast Nebraska and state record that was tied by Cassidy (Bubba) Kramer of Atkinson West Holt in 2003.
Ramaekers was the third youngest of 10 siblings, including three sisters and six brothers. Just six weeks after Ramaekers was born, his mother died. So as a young child, he turned to sports and received tremendous support from his family growing up.
“My brothers were really supportive and let me hang out with their older friends. They always got me involved, they were great older brothers,” Ramaekers said. “Sports bring people together — sports was such a big part of my life that it brought me closer with my family. My family was extremely supportive.”
Ramaekers turned to physical sports like football and wrestling, while he competed on the track and field team, which continued at Norfolk Catholic High School.
Ramaekers said his coaches helped him succeed at Norfolk Catholic and helped lay the foundation to get him where he is today.
“I was nothing special, but I had really good mentors that didn’t just see me as an athlete, they cared more about the student-athlete and developing young men and women,” he said. “I was extremely fortunate, and my coaches were unbelievable. They were good people to the core.”
Ramaekers now lives in Gainesville, Georgia, with his wife, Heidi, who was a student-athlete herself as a tennis player at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. They met through a friend, Nebraska football player Zach Wiegert, and have been married for 26 years. They have two sons, Cole and Josh. Cole, 23, is a director for a religious organization called Young Life and living in Atlanta, and Josh, 19, is a sophomore at Middle Tennessee State University and working on his concrete management degree.
In the beginning of high school, Ramaekers didn’t seem like your typical superstar athlete, but that slowly changed as he got older.
“God gave me a growth spurt. I reported to freshman football at 5-9, 243 pounds and I failed my physical, but when I left Norfolk Catholic, I was at 6-4, 280 pounds,” Ramaekers said. “I was a big fish in a small pond.”
Ramaekers competed at the varsity level all four years in football, wrestling and track and field.
In football, he played in the trenches on both sides of the line, and his coach, Jeff Bellar, said he was one of the best athletes he ever coached.
“Kevin was extremely blessed with athletic ability but also worked very hard to perfect his skills,” Bellar said. “He had great size, speed and power.”
Ramaekers helped Norfolk Catholic to a runner-up finish in Class C1 in 1984 and another runner-up finish in 1987 in Class C2.
Ramaekers brought his energy from football in the fall to wrestling in the winter, the sport he liked the most. His coach, Rick Adams, helped keep Ramaekers in check and helped him grow into a powerful wrestler.
“I probably enjoyed wrestling the most because it was just so hard. I loved the physical and mental demand that it put on you. It challenged you so much physically and mentally,” Ramaekers said. “I was nothing special — I was just like everyone else on the team. Rick Adams kept me grounded, because I was an arrogant idiot. I acted like I was 5, and I was built like I was 35.”
Ramaekers was able to win a state championship his senior year in Class C in the heavyweight division. He also has the Norfolk Catholic school record with 76 pins in his career.
In the springtime, Ramaekers continued to dominate, as he was a discus thrower and competed in the shot put events on the track and field team under coach Mike Bivens.
Ramaekers won the boys track and field all-class gold medal his junior and senior year in the shot put. In 1987 he won the all-class title with a throw of 60 feet, 3/4 of an inch and then came back his senior year with a throw that went 60-7 1/2.
“It’s a game of inches; every week I was trying to improve,” Ramaekers said. “I was never content. It wasn’t like I wasn’t happy; I just wasn’t satisfied. I wanted more.”
He still holds two Norfolk Catholic school records with a record throw in the shot put of 62-10 and a throw of 170-5 in the discus.
In 1988, Ramaekers was named the Nebraska athlete of the year.
“It was a huge honor — it was great for my teammates, coaches, Norfolk Catholic and the community of Norfolk,” Ramaekers said. “You look at it when you are older and think that it was quite an accomplishment.”
Following his senior year, Ramaekers graduated in 1988 and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on a football scholarship.
During his time at Nebraska, Ramaekers did not see major playing time until his sophomore year. As he got older, Ramaekers slowly learned what it would take to be an all-around student-athlete.
“When I went to college, I got humbled really quick,” Ramaekers said. “It’s all maturity — you slowly learn what it takes to be a good teammate and student-athlete. Everyone needs room to grow.”
At Nebraska, he was a two-year starter and three-year letter winner. He was selected first-team All Big 8 in 1993. During his career, Ramaekers made 92 tackles, including 19 tackles for loss and two sacks. He also cherished the opportunity to play under legendary coach Tom Osborne.
“He’s unbelievable. I talk about him every week,” Ramaekers said. “Imagine having a coach who had compassion and had the same love for you that your family does.”
Ramaekers had plenty of memorable moments during his time as a Husker, but most notably, when he gave Osborne his first Gatorade bath.
In early October 1993, Nebraska traveled to Stillwater, Oklahoma, in pursuit of Osborne’s 200th career win as Husker coach.
The game was tied at 13 heading into the fourth quarter until Nebraska was able to grab the lead and hold on for a 27-13 victory. During the final seconds of the game, Ramaekers went up to Trev Alberts to see if he would help dump the bucket of water on Osborne.
“Trev said, ‘I would never do it to Coach.’ So I grabbed it and did it myself,” Ramaekers said with a laugh. “He gave me a look like he was going to kill me.”
The rest of the year, Ramaekers said, Osborne would see him in the weight room, cafeteria and in meetings and would tell him, “I’m going to get you back, Ramaekers.”
Osborne waited until December to get his revenge — in a big way.
“We were practicing for the national championship in the Cook Pavilion. I was walking off the field and all of a sudden I get nailed from behind and it’s the O-line. It’s Wiegert, Lance Lundberg, Brenden Stai, (Rob) Zatechka and a few more guys. They held me down and I look over, there’s Osborne trying to pick up the cooler. And he can’t even pick the thing up to douse me.
“But they helped him while I was on my back. I had my mouth open (and) felt like I was about to drown,” Ramaekers said. “They held me down and were punching me. It was hilarious.”
Ramaekers was not able to be a part of a national championship team as the Huskers lost to Florida State in the Orange Bowl, but he graduated from Nebraska with a degree in science and a minor in psychology.
The San Diego Chargers then picked up Ramaekers in 1993. After one year in San Diego, Ramaekers had a chance to go to Cleveland, but he decided to walk away from football and hung up the cleats.
After football, Ramaekers and Heidi moved to Louisiana, got engaged, married and had two kids.
They went from Tennessee to Georgia, where they now live. Ramaekers runs the national accounts for Adler Tank Rentals, which is based out of Livermore, California.
The couple have been living in Gainesville for 17 years on Lake Sidney Lanier.
Ramaekers still has family living in Nebraska so they visit Norfolk every once in a while, but at the age of 50, he is happy where he is right now.
“I don’t miss the cold weather. We spend a lot of time either cruising on our boat or on my bass boat fishing, simply spending a lot of family time together,” Ramaekers said. “It’s peaceful, relaxing and very pretty down South. It’s like being back in Nebraska, and then I am only 30 minutes from the big city.
Years after his high school, college and pro years, Ramaekers was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame, the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame and Norfolk Catholic Hall of Fame.