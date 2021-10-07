Back in November 2008, it was a typical hard-fought rivalry game between Nebraska and Colorado that came down to the wire.
Nebraska trailed Colorado 31-30 with 1 minute, 50 seconds left in the fourth quarter, as Husker kicker Alex Henery faced a school-record 57-yard field goal to secure the lead.
In a dead silent Memorial Stadium, long snapper T.J. O’Leary snapped the ball to holder Jake Wesch, who placed the ball on the ground as Henery booted the ball in the air. Off the foot, the ball pierced through the air right at the right goal post, but it drew in last second through the uprights, to give Nebraska the lead.
Henery, Wesch, O'Leary and the rest of the team went absolutely bonkers — as did those in attendance and the rest of Husker nation.
Thirteen years later, Nebraska fans go absolutely crazy when the Huskers’ kicker makes an extra point, something Nebraska fans have taken for granted.
THE 2021 NEBRASKA special teams, particularly the kicking game, has been a mess, to say the least — at least until last Saturday’s 56-7 win over Northwestern that featured the second-longest punt in school history at 84 yards, no missed kicks and several fair catches in the return game.
Nebraska placekicker and 2020 Big Ten kicker of the year Connor Culp got off to a rough start starting in the season opener at Illinois, when he missed two extra-point attempts.
From there he has made five of his next 10 attempts, along with missing another extra point against Oklahoma.
It’s been hard to find answers as to what happened over the last year, but Wesch — a former Nebraska holder, punter and kicker — said it probably has to do something with the mental aspect of the game.
“This year there’s been some unfortunate things and the mental game comes into play more so, maybe than the physical tools do,” Wesch said. “He’s obviously a successful kicker to be in the position that he is and just like anything, sometimes it takes a little momentum to go your way in order to turn it around. Whether it’s making a couple short field goals or one long field goal, he needs something to get that confidence going.”
Culp is ranked 100th in the country with a field goal rating of 50.0, which is not where Husker fans thought he would be at this point in the season. In 2020, Culp finished with an 86.7 field goal percentage, good for 16th in the country.
Kicking can be mentally challenging, but adding on other variables to worry about is something Wesch looks at when it comes to the kicking game.
“It’s important to remember that he's one-third of the equation. Often the blame gets put on the kicker. If that snap is not perfect, if the hold is not perfect, then there's not much any kicker can do,” Wesch said. “There has been times I know where there hasn't been a perfect snap or a perfect hold. The more consistent that those first two pieces of the puzzle can be, it can ultimately help him build confidence.”
Coaches and teammates can only do so much to help a kicker, but one thing they can do is be positive.
“It goes back to the mental approach, If he's having to worry about other variables on top of what is going on in his own head, it’s a pretty steep mountain for anyone to climb,” Wesch said. “Coaches can put them in different situations in practice, but that's all you can do in a practice scenario. You can’t put 90,000 fans in that practice scenario. The biggest thing somebody can do is tell them that they have confidence in them. A little encouragement can go a long ways.”
The Nebraska kicking game has been a problem, but the punting game might be even worse.
The Huskers have punted the ball 22 times for an average of 33.36 yards per punt, which is the seventh worst average in the country.
The rest of the Husker special teams' statistics do not get any prettier.
Nebraska ranks 92nd in the country in kick return defense, tied for 119th in kickoff return yards, ranked 68th in blocked kicks allowed, 125th in punt return yards and is second to last in punt return yards allowed.
“It’s been a tough year — I’m sure coaches and other players are trying to be shielded from the criticism sent their way. I know they are frustrated, and the fans are frustrated,” Wesch said.
NEBRASKA FANS have been blessed with the amount of talent they have had at the kicking, punting and returning positions, which is something that Nebraska hasn't had to worry about much over the past 50 years.
“Nebraska was spoiled for many years with the incredible talent that kept getting passed on year after year,” Wesch said. “Sometimes you don’t realize what you had until you don't have it anymore.”
Nebraska has had a long line of talented kickers, including Henery, Drew Brown, Brett Maher, Kris Brown and Josh Brown, along with punters who include Kyle Larson, Sam Koch, Mike Stigge and Sam Foltz.
Nebraska in its rich history has had numerous kick and punt returners who have come through the program, including DeJuan Groce, De'Mornay Pierson-El, Niles Paul, Nate Swift and Johnny Rodgers.
WESCH, WHO IS the general manager at Love Signs in Norfolk, played a vital role in Nebraska’s special teams throughout his career from 2005 to 2008.
Wesch handled the majority of kickoffs during his redshirt freshman and sophomore year but moved to holder in his junior year.
In 2007, Wesch helped Nebraska post its first perfect kicking season in school history. The Nebraska kickers, Henery and Adi Kunalic, combined to connect on all 46 extra-point tries and each of their combined nine field goals.
“Alex Henery was such a rare breed. Nothing ever phased him. He never got too high, he never got too low and on top he was incredibly talented,” Wesch said. “Mentally he was a really strong person.”
Wesch served as the starting holder for his final three seasons, helping the Huskers rank among the nation's best in that category, and he also served as a backup punter and place-kicker.
In 2008, Henery was 56 of 57 on extra points and 18 of 21 on field goal attempts. The field-goal unit capped the year with Henery's school-record 57-yard field goal against Colorado.
“That was an incredible game. We were driving and anticipating a field goal. Bo (Pelini) asked Alex if he could make it and he said, ‘Yeah I can make it.’ They sent us on the field. I remember taking my position on the ‘N’ and looking down at the goal post, thinking this was a long way away. I looked back at him, and I told him he would be the hero, he just nodded his head and said, ‘Yep,’ ” Wesch said. “I could tell the snap was great because I got the hold down fine. When his foot hit the ball, it sounded really well, so I knew it had a chance. It slightly had a draw to it, but I couldn't tell if it went through.
“I heard the crowd and I went to go celebrate with Alex, but he was already halfway down the field. It was a pretty incredible moment.”
Henery was 11th in the country in field goal percentage in 2008, and two years later was the second-best kicker in the country, ahead of future NFL kickers Dan Bailey, Blair Walsh and Justin Tucker.
NEBRASKA IN 2021 has been competitive in every game, with the Huskers’ three losses all by eight points or fewer against Illinois, Oklahoma and Michigan State.
Wesch believes if the Huskers can solve the special teams' problems, those close games could go in favor of Nebraska.
“Special teams is a third of the game and we need to approach it like it is. Sometimes it's one punt, one field goal or one tackle that can turn the momentum of the game. Unfortunately, it has come into play a few times this year,” Wesch said. “I think they will turn this around — you can tell that they want it and, looking back as a player, the players are the resilient ones. They can move on quick, and they don't let things linger on. The kids are close, we just need a couple of those breaks to fall our way. Once things turn, they will turn hard.”