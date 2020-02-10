WAKEFIELD — From high school proms to homecoming dances, from weddings and cruises to conventions, military balls and auction galas, the perfect gown can be found at ReDressed Formals.
Whether a shopper is interested in renting a gown or purchasing one, she can choose between 500 and 600 gowns at the Wakefield boutique, many of them high-end gowns. ReDressed Formals’ owner Barb Farup refers to her line as “formal, prom, red carpet, cocktail event attire.”
Farup offers primarily new gowns along with gently used gowns.
“I want to help every girl feel like a million bucks and not have to spend hundreds and hundreds of dollars or feel they have to settle for something,” Farup said, referring to ReDressed Formals as a service in addition to a business. She accepts donations of formal gowns, preferably less than 5 years old.
“I pride myself on having all dresses on the floor in excellent condition,” she said.
Dresses may be rented or purchased. Rental price includes the cost of cleaning and repairing the gowns as they’re returned.
Many of the gowns are offered for sale for the price of three rentals or a fair offer. Dresses that are rented may be picked up the week before the event and returned the week after.
Sizes run from zero to size 20. Farup will be adding larger sizes in the future. She also carries shoes and jewelry that may be borrowed for free with gown rental, plus a sales rack for clearance items.
Although she doesn’t carry traditional wedding dresses, a number of gowns would fit the bill, she said, for guests or those in the wedding party.
Farup opened ReDressed Formals at her Lincoln home in 2016. She had an original vision of filling the closets of her Lincoln home with gowns for family and friends to borrow. The dresses quickly outgrew the closet space, and soon the home’s basement was turned into a boutique, lined with dresses.
She moved her inventory with her when she and her husband, Matt, moved to the Wakefield area in the summer of 2019. This is her husband’s first year as high school principal at Wakefield Schools. She opened for business Jan. 13, receiving positive feedback from the Wakefield and surrounding communities.
ReDressed Formals is open Mondays and Tuesdays for walk-ins from 2 to 6 p.m. or by appointment by calling 402-613-2235. She prefers that customers make an appointment.
“I like the experience to be as stress-free as can be,” Farup said.