PENDER — The advent of North 40 Premium Beef is a courtship of love-of-country rural life and living with livestock.
The Cuming County legacy that began 70 some years ago has gone full circle to motivate, sprout and grow a young circle of achievement that continues this day.
North 40 Premium Beef is an area Wagyu beef cattle enterprise of partners Logan Peters of Pender and Alex Heine of Fordyce. It is Cuming County bred, raised south of Pender, Cuming County harvested at ASC Lockers Inc. in West Point, served at The Bohemian Duck in West Point, as well as direct to individuals locally and shipped all across the country.
The specialty beef product is sold from coast-to-coast, purchased online and shipped as specialty cuts to restaurants and home dinner tables.
Wagyu beef has a unique buttery flavor. It has an extra amount of marbling producing a healthier kind of fat with higher levels of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.
Logan Peters said he grew up on a fifth-generation diversified farm south of Pender.
“The impact of the Cuming County Fair on a 10-year-old was tremendous. I fell in love with beef cattle doing 4-H,” Peters said.
“For my high school FFA project with Mr. Bartlett at Pender High School, I bought some Angus cows from a neighbor. They were bred to Wagyu bulls. They produced 12 really ugly Wagyu crossed calves.
“I knew I would have been discounted if I sold them at the local sale barn so I kept them. I advertised them for sale ... and met a gentleman in Iowa who was looking to buy some more to feed and sell more of the Wagyu meat. Today I actually own and sell purebred Wagyu breeding stock, too, that are registered with the American Wagyu Association.”
Peters said he sold them at a premium and established a relationship to transition his entire cattle herd to Wagyu breeding.
His main business is crossing the purebred Wagyu bulls with Angus cows to create an F1 Wagyu cross. He raises his own F1 calves but also sells and leases purebred Wagyu breeding bulls and offers to buy the F1 calves back at a premium. The meat is then marketed as American Wagyu beef.
Peters graduated from Pender High School in 2012 but continued with the program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
In 2015, Peters was named one of four National FFA Star Farmer finalists due to his Wagyu cattle project.
“This fueled me to take the next step all the way to the dinner plate,” Peters said.
At the university, Peters was enrolled in the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program.
“Interestingly Paul Engler worked with (Louis) Dinklage in the beginning days of their Wisner business. Engler donated $20 million in 2010 to the university to start this entrepreneurship program in which I was enrolled,” Peters said.
Peters wrote his business plan to vertically integrate in this niche market. It was then when he met his business partner, Alex Heine, whose family owns a feedlot near Fordyce.
On Jan. 1, 2018, Heine and Peters formed North 40 Premium Beef.
In 2016, Peters graduated from University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Agriculture with a degree in animal science and minors in agricultural economics and the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program. He also completed a certificate program with the Nebraska Beef Industry Scholars.
The business has grown, selling halves and quarters, and packaged selected cuts online at www.n40beef.com.
Wagyu cattle also are known for low birth weights and easy calving. Peters said the Wagyu cattle are actually fed an extra year compared to the traditional Angus steer. They don't gain well but are long-fed from 24 to 30 months of age to reach their full genetic marbling potential. The cattle will grade above USDA Prime.
“It's like fine wine: the longer it ages, the better it tastes,” Peters said.
Wagyu bulls are gentle. They are fun to deal with, Peters said.
“The story goes that back in Japan, the Wagyu cattle were all halter broke, raised in barns with a radio playing, fed by hand, incorporated beer in their diets and hand massaged. That’s not necessarily the case nowadays,” Peters said with a laugh.
Peters explains that the advantage of American Wagyu beef is much more of a sustainable business model than selling only purebred Wagyu meat. The purebred cattle are expensive to raise and would have to sell steaks for twice the cost.
The American Wagyu provides a little better feed efficiency, a little better gain and a larger carcass, without sacrificing the overpowering marbling genetics that the Wagyu provide.
True Wagyu, or “Kobe steaks,” from Japan can cost hundreds of dollars a pound.