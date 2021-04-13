For Reifenrath, next year never came

A large contingent of underclassmen starred on the area track and field stage in 2019. No girl athlete was able to break any of the 17 all-time area standards but following the state meet in Omaha, it appeared several of those marks could be shattered in the spring of 2020.
Of course, there was no 2020 track season and arguably the biggest victim was Hartington Cedar Catholic's Sara Reifenrath.
Reifenrath was a junior in 2019. She had won Class C state championships in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes in both her sophomore and junior seasons, and she had earned the all-class gold medal in the 200 both years.
In her 400 final at the 2019 state meet, Reifenrath tore up the Burke Stadium track in a time of 56.83 seconds, just three-hundredths of a second off the all-time area best mark set by Chrystall DeNaeyer — now Chrystall Sahlman — of Valentine in 1991.
I wrote, on May 24, 2019, "Barring any injury or unforeseen circumstance, the Cedar Catholic star could break the nearly 30-year-old record next year.”
Talk about your unforeseen circumstance of all unforeseen circumstances. “Next year” never came for Reifenrath. Besides the 400 record, Reifenrath very well could have challenged the all-time marks in the 100 and 200 as well, but we'll never know.
Life goes on, though, and Reifenrath has moved on to the University of South Dakota, where the freshman is leading the Coyote track team. Over the weekend at a meet in Vermillion, Reifenrath won the 400-meter dash in a time of 54.71 — more than two seconds faster than her best time as a high school junior.
Even though she missed her senior season, Reifenrath will go down as one of the greatest track and field athletes in Northeast Nebraska history.
The 2019 season also saw a large contingent of freshmen and sophomores leading the pack in their respective events.
Two years later, the current juniors and seniors are picking up where they left off.
Norfolk Catholic senior Mary Fennessy finished among the area's top five in both the discus and shot put as a sophomore. So far this year, she has the best discus throw and is third in the shot.
Hunter Wiebelhaus of North Central won the Class D high jump as a sophomore with a leap of 5 feet, 5 inches. It was the best effort in all of Northeast Nebraska that year, and she's already equaled it this year.
Senior Renee Brummels of Battle Creek has set the early standard for the area's long and triple jumpers. Two years ago, Brummels had the area's best triple jump of 38-7 and ranked fifth among long jumpers.
The top long jumper from two years ago, Jordyn Carr of Allen, now represents Tri County Northeast (Allen and Emerson-Hubbard). She's already bettered her 2019 mark of 18-0 with an 18-1½ effort this year, and she is 2½ inches behind Brummels.
Norfolk's Nealy Brummund led area pole vaulters as a freshman in 2019 with a vault of 11-3, just 2 inches shy of the all-time record of 11-5 by Mikayla Marvin of O'Neill in 2017. Now a junior, Brummond leads area vaulters this spring with a 10-6 effort.
Pender's Ashley Ostrand had the second-fastest 100-, 200- and 400-meter times in 2019, all behind Reifenrath. She now leads the area in the 100 and is second in the 200 and 400 behind Alexandra Eisenhauer of Bloomfield (200) and Jordan Metzler of Wakefield (400).
Humphrey St. Francis senior Allison Weidner won both the Class D 400- and 800-meter runs during her freshman and sophomore years. This year, she leads area athletes in the 400 with a time of 59.77.
Those performances represent just a sample of the beginnings of the 2021 track and field season. As the weather warms up and athletes round into better condition, marks are sure to improve, in some cases, dramatically.
GREAT ENTERTAINMENT
There's not a better way to spend a spring afternoon than attending a high school track and field meet. Competitions are scheduled this week on Tuesday at Columbus Scotus, Wayne, Neligh, Lyons, Hartington, Albion and Bassett. The O'Neill Invitational is set for Thursday, Burwell hosts a meet on Friday and Wisner-Pilger on Saturday.
Next week, you can find meets in Hartington on Monday, and Laurel, Battle Creek, Wisner and Madison on Tuesday.
Finally, mark Thursday, April 29, on your calendar. That's when the best of the area's best track and field athletes all get together on one track for the annual Norfolk Track Classic at Norfolk High School.
Restrictions on attendance for most area schools have been lifted. Just the same, it would be a good idea to contact the host schools to make sure.
