For many, integral part of daily life now gone

What does the word "routine" mean to you? The dictionary provides various definitions, such as: a regular procedure or a way of doing things, something that is customary or habitual. We all have routines in our lives. Routines actually make life somewhat comfortable and give us a sense of stability and security.
I would venture to say that in the past few weeks everyone's routine has been disrupted, drastically for some, less for others, but somewhat changed for most all of us. So it is at the Norfolk Senior Center. One day we were meeting, planning upcoming events and activities, dining and playing cards and doing other activities together and the next day the center was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Routine at the center was, to say the least, disrupted.
Since a majority of the folks who use the center fall into the high-risk category because of age and/or underlying health conditions, coupled with the governor's request to limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer, closing was the only safe and reasonable thing to do. How long the center will be closed remains to be seen. Rest assured, the center will reopen as soon as that can be safely done.
It is important to remember that for many of the folks who use the senior center, it is an integral part of their daily life. It is where they meet and socialize with others. It is a place where they have a meal with other people instead of perhaps dining alone. It is also a place to enjoy various activities that create fun and enjoyment in life. Some spend a good part of their day at the senior center. It is a large part of their daily routine.
At this time those things are no longer available. Consequently, feelings of loneliness, isolation and, with all the negative news, fear can be a real issue for some of our older citizens. So if you have an older person in your life — perhaps a parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle or neighbor — this would be a great time to give them some special attention. Give them a call, send them a card or strike up an email conversation with them. Maybe they need someone to get groceries or medicine for them. Maybe they just would like to have some social contact. You could be the connection to help accomplish that. It could even be a good project for kids home from school and looking for something important to do.
Also, don't forget folks in care centers and veterans homes. Most of those places have strictly limited visits during this time, and cards or letters would surely brighten their day.
Finally, I would like to note that efforts to serve the community continue at the senior center despite the closing. Thanks to a dedicated group of staff members and volunteers, meals are being prepared, packed and delivered to keep the Meals on Wheels program functioning. This assures that nourishing food continues to get to some of our community who are most in need of it through the Meals on Wheels program.
These are difficult times for all of us, but if we can look beyond ourselves to help others, it may make these trials a little easier to bear.