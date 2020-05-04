FORDYCE — Art Wiebelhaus has found that a love for family and raising livestock are his passions.
Wiebelhaus is a third-generation farmer at Fordyce and knows farming is in his blood. Learning from his grandfather and father, he admits with a smile, he loves it and adds he would miss it if he didn’t have it.
“We’ve always had livestock from farrow to finish to dairy to stock cattle and now, when I got out of dairy, I moved to a cow/calf operation,” Wiebelhaus said. “It’s just a joy to work with the cattle, see the calves in the spring, the rewards in the fall when you take them out of the pasture.”
When asked if Wiebelhaus believes the reward is enough in today’s market, he quickly answers yes. But he is quick to respond with a clarification.
“Wait, is it about the joy of raising them?” Wiebelhaus asked. “Then yes, the joy is there, but if you look at the income side, then the reward is a little short.”
Wiebelhaus’ family of two children is quickly evolving and his daughter is 20 and his son is one of the lost Class of 2020. Both are looking at futures other than farming in Fordyce, but their parents are satisfied in rural Nebraska although their future in the beef industry and agriculture is uncertain right now.
“With the current situations we are under now, I truly feel this is going to be some hard times we are looking at in the next year, possibly two. But I feel now is the most important time for us as a family to look out for ourselves and next, our neighbors, and then, right now it’s important we look out for our country, certainly in that order,” Wiebelhaus said.
“As far as the beef industry, I really feel it is necessary to get mandatory Country of Origin Labeling (COOL) to come back. I believe it’s really important to take care of our country and the people in our country.”
When Wiebelhaus looks at his passion for farming and his livestock, he describes caring for his livestock as he would his family. Those animals are an extension of his family. They always require his attention.
“Those animals need you — all the time,” Wiebelhaus said with a laugh. “You might get a little break in the summer when they are out in the pasture, but you still need to check on them.”
For Wiebelhaus, it’s not like a career, and as bad as things look, he does believe there are times that things can be pretty rewarding. For him it’s not always about the dollar.
Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska (ICON) has been led in recent years by Orchard rancher Jim Dinklage. This fifth-generation rancher traces his routes in the beef industry to Germany and is retired now, having handing over the reins of his operation to his son, Aaron,
“But I still dabble in cows and calves,” Dinklage said with a laugh
Dinklage has moved into sales of a microbial feed additive so cow/calf operators get more efficiency out of their herds. But a few years ago, when he lost $25 a head on his cattle, he said enough was enough for him.
“I believe we have the most efficient beef business in the world, but I don’t believe in the way we market them,” Dinklage said. “I believe the federal government is not the watchdog they should be.”
Dinklage said the beef industry has increased efficiency in genetics, increased efficiency with feeding practices and the products used and the vaccination programs.
When Dinklage had interaction with Canadian beef producers, he asked them if they were proud of their beef, they said yes. He asked them why didn’t they put an oak leaf on their product — label it.
Dinklage said COOL would label the playing field and the USDA and Congress need to understand that. That’s all U.S. beef producers want. They believe there a lot of patriots out there who, right along with President Donald Trump, want to make America great again and will support the U.S. beef industry.
ICON and R-CALF USA have worked diligently on reinstating COOL legislation ever since it was repealed by Congress in 2015, Dinklage said. A petition to reinstate the mandatory COOL program has been circulating in Midwest states asking for 100,000 signatures — it now has garnered 300,000 signatures and will be carried by a young Kansas rancher to Washington, D.C., and handed directly to President Trump.
“Let the consumer decide,” Dinklage said. “I want the consumer to know what they are buying and give me, a U.S. beef producer, a fair chance in getting their business.”