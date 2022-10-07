CWC 42, Boyd County 28
Creighton 50, Randolph 0
Humphrey St. Francis def. Walthill, forfeit
Stuart 66, Santee 12
Twin River 44, Madison 18
Valentine 32, Hershey 0
Wakefield 59, Homer 41
Wynot 41, Osmond 6
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 to 32 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
I love to read, and I love to travel. Every time I travel to a new town, I look to see if there is a bookstore that I can visit. Imagine my surprise and delight when I stumbled upon something wonderful that combines those two loves!
Over the past several years, thanks to the disappearance of our habitat, our pheasant hunting in Northeast Nebraska is minimal.
WISNER — The Cuming County Fair was 2 when Evelyn Buhrman of Wisner was born.
When Norfolk Public Library director Jessica Chamberlain talks about the incoming story walk project, it’s easy to see why she’s so excited.
WAYNE – Getting a district championship and a hug turned Tuesday into a memorable day for Wayne girls golf coach Josh Johnson.
Over the years, the Norfolk Fire Division has been blessed with stability.
Kyla Robinson of Norfolk High School has been selected for the 2022-23 Believers & Achievers, which is a statewide program designed to give recognition to Nebraska’s future leaders. Robinson is one of 48 finalists chosen across the state.
MADISON — A South Dakota midwife had her case bound over to Madison County District Court on Monday.