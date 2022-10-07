CWC 42, Boyd County 28

Creighton 50, Randolph 0

Humphrey St. Francis def. Walthill, forfeit

Stuart 66, Santee 12

Twin River 44, Madison 18

Valentine 32, Hershey 0

Wakefield 59, Homer 41

Wynot 41, Osmond 6

In other news

Traveling bookstore makes Nebraska stop

Traveling bookstore makes Nebraska stop

I love to read, and I love to travel. Every time I travel to a new town, I look to see if there is a bookstore that I can visit. Imagine my surprise and delight when I stumbled upon something wonderful that combines those two loves!

Pheasant facts

Pheasant facts

Over the past several years, thanks to the disappearance of our habitat, our pheasant hunting in Northeast Nebraska is minimal.

NPS student named to 2022-23 Believers & Achievers program

NPS student named to 2022-23 Believers & Achievers program

Kyla Robinson of Norfolk High School has been selected for the 2022-23 Believers & Achievers, which is a statewide program designed to give recognition to Nebraska’s future leaders. Robinson is one of 48 finalists chosen across the state.