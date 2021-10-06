We’re at a crucial point in the high school season. A “witching hour” of sorts if you will. Weeks from now, teams will either look back on these upcoming games with relief or with contempt, depending on where they end up. The trenches. Fundamentals. Execution. All will have to be in tip-top shape from here on out.
Speaking of tip-top shape, that was a refreshing Nebraska win. It feels as though there was a new sort of energy in Memorial Stadium last week. The Huskers will need every bit of that with crucial home games ahead, including one this week.
It’s been nine seasons since Wayne State started 4-1. However, the last time the Wildcats did that, they ended the 2012 season 6-5. It’s not to take away from what they’ve done so far, but it does serve as a cautionary tale. Finishing is everything.
So things are starting to settle down a bit in the NFL, outside, of course, both New York football teams winning their respective games in overtime. At the end of the Jets game, I could’ve sworn I heard the faint sound of Frank Sinatra’s voice. Ah. Home sweet home.
Record last week: 8-2, 42-19 (.712) this season.
How city teams fared: Norfolk High dominated Omaha Bryan (45-0 predicted, 35-6 final) Norfolk Catholic came back to beat Wayne (19-14 predicted, 18-14 final). Lutheran High Northeast routed Hartington-Newcastle (40-26 predicted, 41-8 final).
Other results (predictions in parentheses): O’Neill St. Mary’s 48, Creighton 14 (30-22 predicted); Boone Central 13, Battle Creek 0 (28-17 predicted); Howells-Dodge 44, Stanton 8 (30-28 Stanton win predicted); Nebraska 56, Northwestern 7 (28-13 predicted); Wayne State 38, Winona State 21 (33-21 Winona State win predicted); Georgia 37, Arkansas 0 (33-20 predicted); Ravens 23, Broncos 7 (28-16 predicted).
Highlight: It’s funny how things have changed with Norfolk Catholic picks. Let’s hope we can keep it going. (19-14 win predicted, 18-14 final)
Lowlight: I didn’t have enough faith in Howells-Dodge. These guys are for real. (30-28 Stanton win predicted, 44-8 Howells-Dodge win final)
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast at No. 3 Norfolk Catholic
Following their narrow win over Wayne, the Knights get a short week to prepare for the Wolverines in a Thursday night bout. Coach Jeff Bellar wants to clean up a kicking issue that’s been bugging Norfolk Catholic on PATs (the Knights have missed three of their past six kicks) and BRLD’s receivers will be tough ones to cover. That said, I think the red and white are far superior in the trenches and the running game, especially with Brandon Kollars healthy and working with Kanyon Talton in a fullback committee of sorts. The Knights take care of business. Norfolk Catholic 66, BRLD 7
Norfolk High at Omaha Westside
The Panthers are in a pretty good spot entering the back third of the regular season. They have the 17th highest wild-card rating in Class A. One spot higher would put them in the playoffs if they started today. I can see them getting in if they can win two of these next three games. However, this week, they travel to face the defending state champions who are riding a 19-game winning streak and lead the district. The Warriors did look vulnerable against Millard North last week, and there appears to be some transitioning going on at quarterback. Still, I don’t think they’ll take their foot off the gas. Omaha Westside 56, Norfolk 7
Plainview at No. 7 Lutheran High Northeast
It’s been almost 10 years since the Eagles have started 6-0, and they’ve been taking care of business within their district so far. Like Hartington-Newcastle, the Pirates have a playmaker under center. Tanner Frahm has completed 66% of his passes for 1,563 yards and 19 touchdowns to go with a team-high 115 carries for 371 yards and six touchdowns. Running back Jackson King also has six touchdowns. They’ll keep Lutheran High on its toes, but the Eagles won’t stumble. Lutheran High Northeast 52, Plainview 16
No. 6 Neligh-Oakdale at Atkinson West Holt
The Warriors travel west on Highway 275 for a game that will determine the winner of the D1-7 district. West Holt boasts the best rushing attack that Neligh-Oakdale has seen since the Burwell game. Caid McCart is already over 1,000 yards and has 15 touchdowns for a team that runs the ball 84% of the time. This Warriors defense is tougher than the one that came out against the Longhorns, but it may come down to Aiden Kuester fighting fire with fire. I think he’ll make just enough plays to do so and send the maroon and gray to the playoffs. Neligh-Oakdale 52, West Holt 46
No. 4 Oakland-Craig at Hartington Cedar Catholic
The Trojans haven’t played the toughest teams as of late but now face an Oakland-Craig team that knocked them out of the state playoffs a year ago. This also marks an opportunity for the Knights to get another quality win. Cedar Catholic runs the ball frequently and prides itself on defense, and both teams are fairly even in each regard. To me it’ll come down to which player can make a big play or two, in which case I go with Oakland-Craig’s Grady Gatewood. The Knights keep it going. Oakland Craig 13, Cedar Catholic 10.
No. 2 O’Neill St. Mary’s at No. 10 Bloomfield
The host Bees have a chance to avenge their second-round loss to the Cardinals back in 2020. Bloomfield returns a strong defense and run game, while freshman quarterback Braeden Guenther adds a downfield attack the Bees haven’t had for a few years. On the other side, the Cardinals have a strong nucleus of seniors and juniors with lots of starting experience. Aidan Hedstrom is a hard quarterback to defend, and Adam Everitt leads a defense that’s allowed 20 or more points in just one game. I can see Bloomfield making St. Mary’s really uncomfortable early on, especially if Cody Bruegman can get going with running the ball. However, the Cardinals are so loaded right now that I think they would overcome something like that. They make it out of another tough game. O’Neill St. Mary’s 32, Bloomfield 24
College
No. 9 Michigan at Nebraska
For those of you who have not picked up on my ominous tips from prediction columns past, I am a lifelong fan of the maize and blue. Long-suffering like many of you who sport the scarlet and cream. Like you, my team is led by a coach who once quarterbacked his team to greatness and now sits on the hot seat. Like you, I dream of being able to throw on a pair of red shoes, click my heels three times and go back to 1997, but enough about history.
Rankings aside, there are plenty of reasons why each team can win this game. For Michigan, it’s the pass rush, the running game and an offense whose only turnover so far was an interception thrown by the third-string quarterback in garbage time last week. For Nebraska, it’s the aggressive defense, strong and improving receiving corps along with Adrian Martinez’s ability to take lemons and make lemonade, at least in recent games. There’s no doubt Memorial Stadium will be loud and Frost’s staff will be dialed in under the lights. This will be a seesaw affair all night. Both teams will make highlight-reel plays, and both will make mind-boggling mistakes. However, I think Michigan’s physicality and efficiency make the difference. Michigan 22, Nebraska 17
Wayne State at No. 19 Minnesota State
The Wildcats have Northeast Nebraskans dreaming big and for good reason. Nick Bohn, in place of the injured Tavian Willis, had another strong game against Winona State and might make things difficult when Willis is healthy enough to play again. At any rate, The John McMenamin Debut Tour now travels to Mankato, Minnesota, to face a Mavericks team that, last time there was a normal DII season, made it all the way to the national championship. The Mavericks also are 4-1, but they’ve yet to play an opponent in the NSIC’s South Division. The Wildcats give the Mavericks a great fight, but there won’t be enough in the tank for another upset. Minnesota State 28, Wayne State 26
No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa
These teams are even on paper. Both score more than 30 points a game. Both have allowed 12 or fewer points a game. Both even have quality wins so far this season and are well tested ahead of this matchup. Having home field gives Iowa a big advantage, even if Penn State might be used to the noise. Jahan Dotson is a big difference maker as a receiver, and I think he’ll make enough plays to lead the blue and white to a win. Penn State 24, Iowa 22
Pro
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
There should be a sense of urgency within Arrowhead Stadium if there isn’t already. The Chiefs defense has allowed the second most yards and the second most points per game in the NFL to start the season. Patrick Mahomes is great, but he can’t win a fireworks show every week, revamped offensive line and all. In comes a Buffalo team that can expose this even more than the Ravens and Chargers did. If Kansas City can get its run game going and grind it out a bit more than usual, the Chiefs can win this. That said, the Bills’ explosiveness and ability to close out drives better than the Chiefs puts them over the top. Bills 36, Chiefs 33