I know I said that things could get crazy when it came to area football, but I never would have guessed what would transpire over the past few weeks, especially the one we just had.
As of right now, I see a handful of area teams in each class that could go far into November. We see two of them go head-to-head in a cross-class matchup of sorts. Meanwhile, Stanton and Howells-Dodge face off in a game between the head honchos of a loaded district in D1-5.
Remember when I suggested that Nebraska never line up for a field goal? Well, maybe the Huskers shouldn’t punt the ball, either. And while they’re at it, they should find some new offensive linemen. Five cows standing next to each other would have given Adrian Martinez more time to throw on Saturday.
On a much brighter note, how about Wayne State? The Wildcats marched into Duluth, Minnesota, and got their first win over a ranked team since 2014, beating Minnesota-Duluth 31-28. Whatever John McMenamin is doing out there is working. Great job, guys!
Does anyone know what’s going on in the NFL? Maybe I’m overreacting to what we’ve seen so far, but that includes the Chiefs starting off 1-2 and the Packers finally beating a physical team last week. I’ve got to stop betting against my dad.
Record last week: 5-5, 34-17 (.666) overall
How city teams fared: Norfolk High snapped its three-game skid by beating Omaha Benson (22-21 predicted, 24-0 final) Norfolk Catholic got out of Ponca with a shutout win (42-21 predicted, 38-0 final). Lutheran High Northeast did not play.
Highlight: With the Nebraska-Michigan State game, the voice that spoke to me is indeed wise. (15-13 predicted, 23-20 final).
Lowlight: I thought Wisconsin finally found its QB in Graham Mertz. Doesn’t look like it so far. (18-16 Wisconsin win predicted, 41-13 Notre Dame win final).
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Boone Central 35, Pierce 33 (49-37 Pierce win predicted); Wayne 21, Battle Creek 14 (23-21 predicted); Clarkson/Leigh 52, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 24 (32-28 predicted); Wayne State 31, Minnesota Duluth 28 (41-21 Minnesota-Duluth win predicted); Packers 30, 49ers 28 (38-14 49ers win predicted); Rams 34, Buccaneers 24 (28-25 Buccaneers win predicted).
High school
No. 7 Lutheran High Northeast at Hartington-Newcastle
Following an impromptu bye week, the Eagles face a Hartington-Newcastle team with a duo of playmakers. Quarterback Riley Sudbeck has thrown for 748 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for a team-high 301 yards and five touchdowns on 85 carries. Senior receiver Jake Peitz has 24 catches for 490 yards and five touchdowns. Their big-play potential will make this a ballgame, but Lutheran High will benefit from the extra time to prepare.
Lutheran High Northeast 40, Hartington-Newcastle 26
Omaha Bryan at Norfolk
The Panthers are off to a 1-0 start in district play and welcome a Bryan team that’s lost 22 straight games. Even so, this isn’t a game Norfolk can overlook. The two games after include a road trip to Omaha Westside and a game against a Grand Island team that’s looking like a contender for the playoffs. I feel that Chris Koozer will have them ready as Rowdy Bauer and Kaden Ternus continue to lead the team.
Norfolk 45, Omaha Bryan 0
No. 4 Norfolk Catholic at No. 3 Wayne
Both of these teams have great lines and will look to impose their will. They also have strong running backs who can carry a heavy workload (Brandon Bartos for Wayne and Karter Kerkman for Norfolk Catholic). Both have played tough schedules up to this point as well. As a C1 team, Wayne has more depth, which is something that hurt Norfolk Catholic against Boone Central. However, I like the Knights’ running game a little bit better. I think that will be the difference here.
Norfolk Catholic 19, Wayne 14
Creighton at No. 2 O’Neill St. Mary’s
The Cardinals have done a good job taking care of business up to this point, but they welcome a Bulldogs team that presents their toughest challenge of the season so far. The teams went blow for blow in last year’s showdown, but Aidan Hedstrom ended up being the difference-maker in the ground game. I think he and this group of seniors will come up big again, but Creighton will make them fight on every play.
St. Mary’s 30, Creighton 22
No. 1 Boone Central at Battle Creek
The new top dogs in the Class C rankings face a physical Battle Creek team desperate to stop its two-game skid. The Fightin’ River has lost its last two games by a combined 14 points and has been held to under 100 team rushing yards in both. Given how much energy there was in the Pierce win, this has the makings of a trap game for Boone Central, but its line is the kind that will continue to dominate and the Cardinals keep the ball rolling.
Boone Central 28, Battle Creek 17
No. 3 Stanton at No. 1 Howells-Dodge
I have a tendency to look at some of the bigger games and go on about how similar the teams are. I may sound like a broken record here, but it’s very much the case with these two teams. Both play great defense, both love to be physical and both love — and I mean love — to run the ball. Between them, they’ve thrown 59 passes all season. Two things stand out to me about Stanton, it distributes the ball on offense and has lots of guys who can make a play on defense. The Mustangs also can hit you with a big passing play when you least expect it. The Mustangs come out on top as a result and remain undefeated.
Stanton 30, Howells-Dodge 28
College
Northwestern at Nebraska
All right. Time to look ahead. The Huskers welcome Chicago’s unofficial college football team for their first home game in almost a month. The Wildcats feature a running back in Evan Hull who’s gone for 478 yards and four touchdowns on 63 carries to start the year. Outside of him, there’s not much about Northwestern’s offense that can scare you. Pat Fitzgerald will make sure this is a ballgame, but I think Nebraska is too angry about what’s happened the past two weeks to lose to these guys.
Nebraska 28, Northwestern 13
Winona State at Wayne State
I am not sure what to make of this Wildcats team. Three weeks ago the Wildcats couldn't stop turning the ball over in a loss to Bemidji State, the next they beat a top 15 team on the road for the first time in what feels like forever. Something to note about this team. Tavian Willis had started the first three games, but Nick Bohn started the game against Duluth after Willis sustained an ankle injury the week prior. Do the Wildcats stick with Bohn even when Willis comes back? We’ll see. This week, however, I think they’ll fall victim to a trap game.
Winona State 33, Wayne State 21
No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia
I haven’t seen this much hype around the Razorbacks since Darren McFadden was playing in Fayetteville. They’ve beaten both Texas and Texas A&M convincingly. They might have finally found their coach in Sam Pittman, but they go between the hedges for their first test of the year; a bout with a Georgia team that looks as though it has the best chance to knock off the Crimson Tide. Georgia will push Arkansas around a little bit, but the Razorbacks lose no credibility as a top team.
Georgia 33, Arkansas 20
Pro
Ravens at Broncos
Denver is off to a 3-0 start, but all of its wins are against teams that’ve gone a combined 0-9. They do face a Baltimore team that narrowly escaped the Chiefs and beat the Lions on a field goal that I can only explain as black magic. I think the Ravens’ unpredictability on offense will be a bit too much for a Broncos team whose defense is good but still needs time to be elite. Baltimore forces a shootout and the Broncos can’t quite keep up.
Ravens 28, Broncos 16