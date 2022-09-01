The Eagles couldn't be stopped on offense and did enough on defense to beat the Titans for their first win of the year.
How did we get here? Be sure to check for the full game story in Friday's paper, epaper or online at norfolkdailynews.com
The Norfolk High softball team had a special season in 2021, accomplishing the program’s first winning season and first trip to the state tournament since 2006.
Ever since Lutheran High Northeast moved to eight-man football ahead of the 2018 season, the program has enjoyed sustained success.
Class D preseason No. 1-rated Norfolk Catholic swept Class C No. 2 Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Tuesday night.
Don Ridder’s life changed in the blink of an eye on the evening of Aug. 11, 1977.
WAYNE — The Wayne State women's soccer players came to practice this fall and were greeted by a new surface to practice and play matches on at the Wayne State Soccer Complex adjacent to Bob Cunningham Field.
PIERCE – By taking a few steps back, Channatee Robles helped Norfolk Catholic take a big step forward on Thursday.
Norfolk High’s block gave it life when it desperately needed it during Tuesday’s home match against Grand Island.
In 2019, Norfolk Catholic followed up a state-runner up finish with something that’s unheard of on West Madison Avenue — a losing season.