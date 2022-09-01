The Eagles couldn't be stopped on offense and did enough on defense to beat the Titans for their first win of the year.

How did we get here? Be sure to check for the full game story in Friday's paper, epaper or online at norfolkdailynews.com 

Tags

In other news

WSC women's soccer welcomes new digs

WSC women's soccer welcomes new digs

WAYNE — The Wayne State women's soccer players came to practice this fall and were greeted by a new surface to practice and play matches on at the Wayne State Soccer Complex adjacent to Bob Cunningham Field.