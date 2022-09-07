These past two weeks have been a lot of fun, but now we get into arguably the best part of football season.
The NFL is back this week. Whether you’re a Chiefs fan like most people around here or a Jets fan like myself, there’s, at the very least, a sliver of hope that meaningful games in January are a possibility (probably not if you’re a Jets fan).
As a result, we’re at the time of year with football at all levels from Thursday to Monday, with Tuesday and Wednesday spent waiting for football, I imagine. As always, take it all in, folks.
Last week, things turned out pretty well again. A part of me is still hoping to get a perfect week, but another knows that it could be much, much worse. At any rate, we continue on.
Last week’s record: 8-2 (16-4 overall. 800)
Biggest hit: Clarkson/Leigh at Pender
I had a feeling the Patriots’ physicality would be the difference in this one. (34-23 predicted, 66-36 final)
Biggest miss: Bloomfield at Crofton
The Bees’ offense gets a lot of the attention, and rightfully so, but their defense really showed out. (32-24 Crofton win predicted, 28-10 Bloomfield win final)
HIGH SCHOOL
Norfolk High (2-0) at Grand Island (1-1)
The Panthers have won their first two games of the season for the first time since 2015, a year in which they went 9-3 and reached the state quarterfinals. This week, they face an Islanders team that essentially knocked them out of playoff contention a year ago.
The maroon and white have gotten off to a hot start to the year for reasons that I think will hold up as the season goes on. For one thing, Kaden Ternus is emerging as a good quarterback, and the team looks more complete. However, I feel that Grand Island is a bit more battle tested to start its season, with games against North Platte and Omaha Westside to start its season. As a result, I think the Islanders win a close one. Grand Island 25, Norfolk 21.
Hooper Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (0-2) at Class C No. 2 Norfolk Catholic (2-0)
After facing two Class C2 contenders and traveling 284 miles in the first two weeks, the Knights return home for their first game at Memorial Field. Their opponent is a Raiders team that, after moving from C1 to C2 in the offseason, is still searching for its first win.
I’ll be honest, I don’t foresee many problems for the Knights in this one. This team beat two of the better defenses in the class by a combined 76-22. Returning to the home crowd with a bit of extra rest results in a handy win. Norfolk Catholic 42, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 14.
Lutheran High Northeast (1-1) at West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic (0-2)
These teams have played each other each of the last two seasons with the Eagles winning by one possession each time. This year, Lutheran High heads to Beemer for the third straight contest between them and the Bluejays.
In their previous game against Genoa Twin River, Lutheran High seemed to really lean on Josh Rojas in the wildcat, and he at times couldn’t be stopped. Darin Suckstorf has been known to get lots of mileage out of that until someone’s able to stop it. I don’t think the Bluejays will. Lutheran High 34, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 28.
Class D1 No. 1 Neligh-Oakdale (1-1) at No. 5 Crofton (1-1)
This battle of the Warriors sees two teams looking to get momentum going after early-season losses at some point.
I think Crofton has the toughness on the line of scrimmage to give Neligh-Oakdale a pretty good game. However, I’m not sure if the defense is prepared to face someone of Aiden Kuester’s athleticism (granted, not many are). Even then, I wonder if Crofton can keep up offensively, which I don’t think will be the case. Neligh-Oakdale 46, Crofton 30.
Class D2 No. 4 Wynot (2-0) at No. 1 Howells-Dodge (2-0)
The Blue Devils are coming off of two wins that showed improvements from last season. They’ve gotten better at running the ball and more physical at the point of attack. Now comes a Jaguars team that may be better at those things than anyone else in eight-man football.
Howells-Dodge has gotten off to a dominant start to its season with the same formula that won the Jaguars a state title last year; Dominant defense and a smash-mouth running game, this time led by Lance Brester. Wynot has a balanced enough attack and a deep enough rotation where I think they can give the Jaguars a bit of trouble, but I think the black and green prevail in the end. Howells-Dodge 56, Wynot 20.
Ord (1-1) at Class C No. 3 Battle Creek (2-0)
The Braves are given another early-season test that will show us just how far they’re capable of going in C2. They enter this matchup ranked No. 2 in the class by the Omaha World-Herald with Ord rated No. 3.
Norfolk Catholic showed last week that if you can contain quarterback Dylan Hurlburt and have enough offensive firepower, you have a pretty good chance of beating the Chanticleers. I think the Braves have enough to stop him, but their playmaking ability is a bit less of a certainty. That said, their past two games have shown us that they have athletes who can step up if and when needed. Battle Creek 21, Ord 14.
COLLEGE
Georgia Southern at Nebraska
I don’t know how the Huskers had any sort of trouble with even North Dakota, but they did. Fortunately, once they kept giving Anthony Grant the football, they escaped with their first win in almost a calendar year. Now comes a Georgia Southern team that, until last year, was predominantly a triple option team.
To me, the formula for Nebraska winning is simple. On offense, the Cornhuskers need to find what works and stick with it, even if that means an in-game adjustment. On defense they need to make enough plays to get their offense back on the field quickly. I expect them to take the lessons learned from the North Dakota game and ride them to a win. Nebraska 34, Georgia Southern 10.
Northern State at Wayne State
After winning their first game of the year at University of Mary, the Wildcats return home for their opener against a Wolves team that, like them, also went 7-4 a year ago with hopes to improve in 2022.
Northern State played a lot of the same opponents as Wayne State with mixed results and can hang with them. This is the first real test for coach Logan Masters, who will need to prove that he can win big games like this. The Wildcats will fight hard, but I think they falter. Northern State 34, Wayne State 28.
No. 1 Alabama at Texas
The big bad Crimson dynasty of college football travels to face a team that many feel is on the rise. Perhaps it’s a sneak peek at the type of game we’ll see when Texas eventually joins the SEC.
The Longhorns have a lot of talent with guys like Quinn Ewers and Bijan Robinson, as does Alabama with Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr.. They’ll make this a fun one to watch, especially if you’re an NFL scout. One day, I can see Texas pulling out a win over the Crimson Tide, but that day is not today. Alabama 31, Texas 14.
NFL
Packers at Vikings
There are a lot of games with intrigue in Week 1 of the NFL season, but I chose one with not only that, but also two potential NFC contenders going head to head. Minnesota brings in an offensive-minded head coach in Kevin O’Connell who many believe can help playmakers like Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson reach their full potential. Green Bay enters with a revamped defense but lots of questions on offense, especially in the wide receiver room.
There’s a lot of talk about how the Vikings will be a much improved team, and I think that with an offensive head coach, that will be the case. However, I’m not sure it’ll be enough to usurp the Packers for the top of the NFC North just yet. Green Bay 28, Minnesota 27.