LINCOLN — A few plays made the difference on Monday morning, as the Trenton Hitchcock County Falcons defeated the Howells-Dodge Jaguars in the Nebraska Class D2 state football championship game at Memorial Stadium.
The title is the first for Hitchcock County in program history, as was their appearance in the annual contest. It’s the first time the Jaguars have lost since 2020, when they dropped a second-round playoff game to Burwell 50-14.
