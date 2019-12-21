When Robert Colligan was a kid, he wondered what his grandfather was like.
“Who was Grandpa? What was he like? What did he look like?’ Colligan wondered.
Before Colligan — Fountain Point’s foot and ankle doctor — was born, his grandfather from his mother’s side of the family died from gangrene caused by blood loss from infection in both legs.
“It just felt like as a boy, I wish I could have done something or wish I could have met him, and in a way to carry on his legacy, to help people be around for their grandkids,” Colligan said.
The childhood experience inspired him to carry his grandfather’s legacy by saving other’s lives from any leg- and foot-related injuries.
With the goal in mind, the Wisner native decided to major in biology and natural sciences at Midland Lutheran College before attending medical school in Iowa. After graduation, he spent two years in Iowa and Chicago for his residency practice.
After living around various Midwest areas, Colligan said he wanted to be back closer to home. He and his wife, Susan, who is originally from Madison, moved to Norfolk in 1997.
He has called Norfolk home ever since, and he is thankful for the community where he’s raised his four kids and built his professional career.
“And I hear people say this all the time that the people here in the Midwest are just so friendly, and that’s very true,” Colligan said. “We knew that people were friendly here.”
At Fountain Point, Colligan said he sees about 36 community members who come to the medical facility every day.
Each week, he spends about 80 hours diagnosing his patients’ conditions, discussing patients’ health and preventive care, conducting surgery, and executing administrative tasks, such as filling patients’ progress documentation and checking with insurance companies for prior authorization, he said.
Because of the need for prior authorization, Colligan must communicate with insurance companies to approve some medical decisions before consulting with his patients.
Colligan said he’d like to spend more time consulting with patients than filling his time doing administrative tasks, as he believes the health care plan should be communicated more between a doctor and a patient.
“We have seen a health care change from ‘people care’ to ‘paper care,’ and that there’s less emphasis on the person and more emphasis on the paperwork.”
Despite the challenges, he said his job fulfills his purpose in helping his patients to have a better second chance by building trust with empathy and compassion.
Colligan recalled meeting a patient who endured pain in her legs because of poor blood circulation due to critical limb ischemia. Even though the patient was reluctant at first, Colligan encouraged her to seek a vascular surgeon to improve the blood flow in her legs.
Years later, he ran into the same patient at a restaurant and found out that she could finally walk again because of the surgery. He said she thanked him for his simple advice that turned out to be a lifesaver.
“That was kind of a flashback of my grandfather dying from gangrene legs,” he said. “And here you know, it came full circle that I accomplished that goal and preventing that.”