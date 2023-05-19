Watching her mother’s work ethic and intelligence as a nurse on display growing up, Chloe Volk wanted to be just like her and go into the field.
That reality came true earlier this month as Volk graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing in Norfolk. The Battle Creek native said she’s proud of becoming a second-generation nurse.
“Growing up, I definitely wanted to do it,” Volk said. “... My mom has been a nurse my whole life. Watching her and hearing how smart she is when she talks made me want to do it.”
Volk did make a quick detour into studying veterinary medicine during her first year of college. But she switched back to nursing after becoming a certified nursing assistant at Faith Regional Health Services following her freshman year.
“Working in that environment (at Faith Regional) made me want to go into nursing,” Volk said. “It was so interesting, and I got to learn so much being there.”
Before then, Volk saw firsthand her mother, Kelly, in action. Volk’s grandfather had heart issues so her mom — a cardiac nurse — would take care of him.
“Seeing her navigate everything with him — with his heart problems — and she just sort of knew everything was going on,” Volk said. “I think being around her with that was also very inspiring.”
Starting in about a week, Volk will enter the workforce as an ICU nurse at Faith Regional. She won’t be going in blind, either, as she interned in that section at the hospital not long ago.
“I got to see a lot,” Volk said, adding she’s glad to have gained the previous experience. “I’m excited because you’re using more of your brain on that floor. I’m also excited to see what I can learn and how my critical thinking skills can expand.”
Volk has other plans in store. Volk said she plans to get her SANE (sexual assault nurse examiner) certification in large part to Norfolk not having many such examiners.
“I want to do something with that,” she said.