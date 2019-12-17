Lutheran High Northeast remained loyal to its game plan Tuesday night, and the result was an 80-69 win over in-town rival Knights.
“I think this game means more than ‘just another game,’” Eagles coach Kenny Blank said. “Everybody wants to win this game; I don’t think there’s any doubt about that, and it’s gone back and forth the last few years. So I consider it a rivalry, and it’s good competition.”
The key to the Eagles’ win was an ability to attack Norfolk Catholic’s trapping 1-3-1 zone, whether a full-court press or half-court variation, and while the Knights’ defense was most effective during the first period, Lutheran High’s ability to take the ball inside and finish with points began in the second quarter and continued throughout the remainder of the game.
“The 1-3-1 zone was our kryptonite against Wisner-Pilger in the first game of the season, and I think that was a wake-up call for us to know what we’ve got to do against some length and pressure,” Blank said. “We’re figuring out those spots and how everybody works together to beat that zone. We have to be aggressive and not just stand around and pass; that’s what they want you to do.”
The first period was Norfolk Catholic’s best eight minutes of the night, with its defense active and the Knights hitting shots--making 8-of-14 attempts, including 3-of-6 3-point tries--to take a 23-17 lead.
But Lutheran High was already establishing itself on the glass with its first two field goals resulting from offensive rebounds and two more were on baskets inside after resolving the Knights’ pressure.
That trend became the difference at the beginning of the second period when the Eagles mounted a 15-5 run, with eight-straight points coming directly from attacking Norfolk Catholic’s full-court pressure, and tied the game at 25-all. Then, after a 3 by Trystan Scott answered a 3-point shot by the Knights’ Travis Kalous, Lutheran High parlayed its offensive effort into a 40-36 halftime advantage.
“You have to attack gaps; people have to be moving to open areas to keep the pressure on them,” Blank said. “I thought the boys did a good job of that tonight.”
The Eagles started strong in the third period as well, outscoring Norfolk Catholic 11-3 over the opening five minutes to lead 51-39, and answered a brief six-point run by the Knights with five-consecutive points by Jaxson Kant--who totaled nine in the quarter--then settled for a 58-49 advantage after Jackson Clausen’s 3 prevented a double-digit Lutheran High lead to end the third.
Kant, who played much of the night in the high post despite being under-sized inside at 5-11, led a balanced Eagles’ offense with 22 points--15 in the second half--while Ben Gebhardt added 16, Brady Jackson 15, and Cort Mckeown 12.
“We knew they were going to play a 1-3-1 and, kudos to them, they’re a really good team and they put pressure on, but we took care of the ball and were able to get wide-open looks,” Kant said. “Every time we see a 1-3-1 we preach, ‘attack-attack-attack.’”
“I just try to work hard at the high post; my teammates do a good job of finding me,” he said. “If my shot is there, fine, or I’m able to find someone else who’s open.”
Norfolk Catholic would get no closer than seven points in the game’s final eight minutes, trailing 70-63 with two minutes remaining after an 8-2 run, but the Eagles (4-1) maintained control of the contest by outscoring the Knights 10-6 during the final minute and securing the 80-69 victory.
Nate Brungardt scored 23 points for the Knights, while Jackson Clausen contributed 11. Norfolk Catholic, which slips to 1-4, shot 44 percent from the field but totaled just 6-of-23 made 3-point tries in the game after 3-of-6 success in the first quarter.
“We’re fairly slow afoot, so we continue to think about what we can do when we don’t have the ball to be successful; we’ve continued to try to structure things with that in mind,” Norfolk Catholic coach Kevin Manzer said. “I continue to maintain that we need to pressure and that we need to get up-and-down the floor, but we have to get better on the defensive end--that and rebounding.”
Lutheran High Northeast 17 23 18 22 -- 80
Norfolk Catholic 23 13 13 20 -- 69
LHNE (4-1): Kaden Carr 0-1 0-0 0, Cort Mckeown 5-9 2-3 12, Brady Jackson 5-9 5-5 15, Haydyn Beaudette 1-1 0-0 3, Grant Colligan 0-2 0-0 0, Ben Gebhardt 6-10 4-4 16, Tanner Koss 1-5 2-4 4, Jaxson Kant 8-13 6-11 22, Trystan Scott 2-3 2-2 8. Totals: 28-46 21-29 80.
NCHS (1-4): Preston Eisenmenger 0-1 0-0 0, Preston Burbach 2-8 2-2 6, Cayden Cunningham 0-3 2-2 2, Alex Lammers 4-8 0-0 8, Travis Kalous 2-5 1-1 6, Brennen Kelley 0-2 1-2 1, Ben Hammond 2-6 2-2 8, Nate Brungardt 8-17 6-9 23, Jackson Clausen 4-6 1-1 11. Totals: 22-51 15-19 69.