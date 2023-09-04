The Northeast Community College men’s soccer team excelled during its first year under the direction of coach Adam Potter.
The Hawks smashed program records en route to qualifying for a spot in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s national tournament in Tucson, Arizona.
The team — which finished 19-5-1 a year ago — shattered the previous school wins record of seven. The Hawks won Region XI and district championships and went 1-1 at the national tournament (a 3-0 win over Massassoit Community College followed by a hard-fought 1-0 loss to No. 1 seed Phoenix College).
Potter’s edition of the program began with three returning players from the previous season whom Potter described as “hungry to find success,” along with around 20 new additions who all had “the same mindset of wanting to put in the work, do the little things right and, even in training, always wanting more.”
Potter said, based on his experience of being part of starting a new program at Casper College in Wyoming that became a top 10 team in its second and third seasons, he wasn’t surprised that a junior college program like Northeast could be transformed quickly.
“It happened because we had guys that wanted to win in everything that they do, guys that were selfless and would accept any position or role on the team, willing to sacrifice for the end result on and off the field,” Potter said. “Everyone bought in and, in training, would do everything to push the person in front of them to get better, and it was a collective effort.”
The 2022 season also saw Northeast establish new team records in shutouts (10) and most team points scored.
Although just two of the defensive starters return — Tom Hannah and Teun Van Der Donk — a key offensive performer is back.
Sophomore Jeevan Purewal — a first-team All-American a year ago who surpassed the individual season goal-scoring record with 16 and established a new points record of 44 (including a record 12 assists) — is expected to again lead the offense.
Additional offensive players include Sergio Aspas (13 goals), who was named to the all-tournament team at the national tournament, and Miguel Da Silva, a transfer who was unable to play last season because of injury but is expected back in September. Da Silva led the nation in scoring and was named an All-American while at Coffeyville Community College in 2021.
Luca Baltzer, a second-team All-American last year, is another offensive leader (six goals, nine assists) who will roam the midfield for the Hawks along with another returner, Jordy Enamorado.
Returning defenders are fullbacks Hannah, a Missouri State commit, and Van Der Donk, a third-team All-American who also contributed nine assists.
New goalkeeper candidates for the Hawks are Mathias Kristoffersen, Ian Morehead and Claudio Otto.
“We’re very happy with our goalkeeping corps,” Potter said. “We feel that, even if one goes down with injury, we’re very confident with what we’ll have back there.”
One area that Potter and his coaching staff — Felipe Santos and Jesus Sanchez — are looking for is a central midfield player to distribute the ball with “break the line” passes for the forwards to get behind the defense and create scoring chances.
“Last year, out of four central midfield players, we had three goals and four assists in 22 games,” Potter said. “Typically in a season, you’ll have double-digit totals from those positions creating opportunities.
“It’s a need for us and was an emphasis during recruiting to find someone that can be a creator. We feel that we have a couple guys that can do that for us. ”
Now, with an emphasis on seeking to “conquer the day,” the Hawks have every intention of continuing the established culture of success.
“The talent is there, but what I need to see is heart,” Potter said. “This group is going to write their own story, their own journey, their own path. What is exciting is that this group all has the same drive to go and find success, but now it’s about meshing together and becoming as one as we fight for the same goals on and off the pitch.”
Potter believes that the “conquer the day” concept will help his team focus on the one-day-at-a-time mentality of establishing the little things that translate to success on and off the field.
“We’re very optimistic and very excited about this group of young men that we have,” Potter said. “We have a great group of guys returning as leaders for us.”