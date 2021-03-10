Flyers turn on defense to sideline Wynot

LINCOLN — Two teams that met back in the West Point-Beemer Holiday Tournament at the end of December met again here at Lincoln East High School in the opening round of the Class D2 boys state basketball tournament on Wednesday.
Humphrey St. Francis used a renewed defensive effort coupled with a Wynot scoring drought to turn back the Blue Devils 49-41 and advance to take on Falls City Sacred Heart in Thursday’s D2 semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 11:15 a.m.
The teams were deadlocked after the first quarter before Wynot took a 19-16 lead heading into the halftime locker room.
“We talked at the half, and I felt pretty good about where we were at that point,” St. Francis coach Eric Kessler said. “We weren’t shooting very well so to only be down three, we were playing pretty solid defense.”
If possible, the Flyers turned the defense up a notch heading into the third quarter.
“Their defensive intensity definitely picked up the second half,” Wynot coach Lee Heimes said. “We went completely cold, but some of that was definitely their defense.”
Wynot grabbed the three-point advantage after a 3-pointer from Charlie Schroeder with 51 seconds left in the half, but in the second half the Flyers took over.
“We knew Wynot was going to be a tough out to move on,” Kessler said. “I told our guys we needed to play better defense, and they responded.”
The Blue Devils went up by five early in the third after another Schroeder 3-pointer before St. Francis responded with a 16-2 run.
St. Francis scored on a drive by Justin Leifeld and an offensive rebound and putback by Tanner Pfeifer to get to within a point with 4:31 left in the frame, then took the lead on a Leifeld reverse layup with 3:48 on the clock to make it 27-26.
Jaden Kosch scored on an offensive rebound and putback before Pfeifer hit a 15-foot jumper at the end of the quarter to make it 31-26.
Wynot wouldn’t score again until Schroeder splashed another 3-pointer with 5:02 left in the game to make it 39-31.
The Flyers went back on the attack with a drive in the paint by Austin Leifeld to go up by 10 before the Blue Devils came back to within six at 43-37.
St. Francis closed the game out at the free throw line, making 5 of 6 from the charity stripe down the stretch.
“We did a lot of things we needed to do to win this game against a very good opponent,” Kessler said. “We need to do more of those things tomorrow and beyond to win this thing.”
Class D2 boys quarterfinal
Wynot 10 9 7 15 — 41
HSF 10 6 15 18 — 49
WYNOT (19-8): Owen Sudbeck 0 2-2 2; Anthony Haberman 3 2-2 9; Zack Foxhaven 0 1-2 1; Jack Kuchta 1 0-0 2; Charlie Schroeder 6 0-0 15; Garrett Lange 6 0-0 12.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (21-4): Haustyn Forney 1 5-7 7; Jack Lubischer 1 0-0 2; Justin Leifeld 4 4-4 13; Jaden Kosch 2 0-0 4; Austin Leifeld 1 1-2 3; Tanner Pfeifer 5 8-11 18; Tyler Preister 1 0-0 2.