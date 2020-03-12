Top-seeded Humphrey St. Francis struggled early but turned it on in the second half in defeating feisty eighth-seeded Randolph 57-46 in the opening round of the Class D2 state tournament at Lincoln Southeast.
“We had kind of a rough start and some of that was a credit to Randolph,” St. Francis coach Eric Kessler said. “It was a tough game; the first one is always difficult but we're happy we get to play tomorrow.”
Randolph looked like the better team early on, particularly on defense forcing the Flyers into nine first-quarter turnovers including six in seven possessions, one of which ended with a Keaton Backhaus steal and dunk on the other end.
Offensively for the Cardinals Jamison Svehla scored all eight of his points in the period and assisted on a pair of other buckets.
But St. Francis stayed patient and relied on its defense to create easy transition hoops. Trevor Pfeifer's steal and layup pulled the Flyers to within 16-13 and two Evan Foltz free throws made it a one-point game.
Randolph answered with a 5-0 run of its own which included a Backhaus 3. But St. Francis outscored the Cardinals 10-0 for the remainder of the half on buckets by Tanner and Trevor Pfeifer to give the Flyers the lead at halftime, 25-20.
St. Francis continued its run early in the third quarter on a pair of Tanner Pfeifer layups. Backhaus ended the run with a 3, the first of his three triples in the third quarter quarter.
Randolph worked to pull within four (40-36) late in the third before a Tanner Pfeifer 3 at the buzzer gave the top-seeded Flyers a 43-36 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
Justin Haselhorst opened the fourth with a put-back and one to pull the Cardinals within four again, but St. Francis started finding seams in the Randolph zone and reeled off 11 straight points to take command.
“We did a little bit of a better job of attacking and not settling, and getting a little bit more high-percentage shots” Kessler said. “And then we hit a couple 3s that spread the lead a little bit.”
The Flyers hit four for six from the free throw line in the last minute and 43 seconds to seal the win.
Backhaus led Randolph with 19 points while Haselhorst added 13.
The Pfeifers paced the Flyers; Tanner led the way with 21 points and Trevor had 20.
“Trevor and Tanner played big, and I thought both of them defensively we're really good,” Kessler said.
Trevor had some tremendous blocks and Tanner's pretty relentless on top of the 1-3-1 (zone defense) and we had a lot of guys step up defensively and give us good minutes today and we'll need more of the same tomorrow.”
Randolph 14 6 16 10 - 46
Humphrey St. Francis 9 16 18 13 - 57
RANDOLPH (17-8): Carter Schnoor 6; Keaton Backhaus 19; Justin Haselhorst 13; Jamison Svehla 8.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (26-0): Landon Kush 2; Haustyn Forney 4; Trevor Pfeifer 20; Tanner Pfeifer 21; Evan Foltz 8; Dylan Wemhoff 2.