LINCOLN — Top-seeded Humphrey St. Francis struggled early, but turned it on in the second half in defeating feisty eighth-seeded Randolph 57-46 in the opening round of the Class D2 state tournament at Lincoln Southeast.
Randolph looked like the better team early on, particularly on defense while forcing the Flyers into nine first-quarter turnovers. That included six turnovers in seven possessions, one of which ended with a Keaton Backhaus steal and dunk on the other end.
Offensively for the Cardinals, Jamison Svehla scored eight points in the period and assisted on a pair of other buckets.
St. Francis stayed patient and relied on its defense to create easy transition hoops. Trevor Pfeifer’s steal and layup pulled the Flyers to within 16-13 and two Evan Foltz free throws made it a one-point game.
Randolph answered with a 5-0 run of its own which included a Backhaus 3 for a 20-15 advantage. But St. Francis outscored the Cardinals for the remainder of the half on buckets by Tanner and Trevor Pfeifer to give the Flyers the lead at halftime, 25-20.
St. Francis continued its run early in the third quarter on a pair of Tanner Pfeifer layups. Backhaus ended the run with a 3, the first of his three treys in the third quarter quarter.
Randolph worked to pull within four (40-36) late in the third before a Tanner Pfeifer 3 at the buzzer gave the top-seeded Flyers a 43-36 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
Justin Haselhorst opened the fourth with a put-back and one to pulled the Cardinals within four again, but St. Francis started finding seams in the Randolph zone and reeled off 11 straight points to take command. The Flyers were four for six at the free throw line in the last minute and 43 seconds to seal the win.
Backhaus led Randolph with 19 points while Haselhorst added 13.
The Pfeifers paced the Flyers; Trevor led the way with 21 points and Tanner had 19.
St. Francis improved to 26-0 on the year and was to have faced either O’Neill St. Mary’s or Mullen in the Class D2 semifinals at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Friday at 2 p.m.
Randolph 14 6 16 10 — 46
Humphrey St. Francis 9 16 18 13 — 57
RANDOLPH (17-8): Carter Schnoor 6; Keaton Backhaus 19; Justin Haselhorst 13; Jamison Svehla 8.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (26-0): Landon Kush 2; Haustyn Forney 4; Trevor Pfeifer 21; Tanner Pfeifer 19; Evan Foltz 8; Dylan Wemhoff 2.