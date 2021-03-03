Flyers ground Jets in Class D2 first-round game

LINCOLN — Hitting on all cylinders never proved to be so true as the Humphrey St. Francis Flyers used pressure defense, a sharing offense and dominant rebounding to turn back Sterling 73-41 in the opening round of the Nebraska D2 Girls State Basketball Tournament here at Lincoln North Star High School.
Allison Weidner got the parade started for the Flyers with a steal and layup, but Sterling answered with a 3-pointer from Katy Boldt to give the Jets an early lead at 3-2. That turned out to be their only lead of the game.
“We played really well early on,” St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth said. “It was good because we had some girls nervous before the game. It was nice to get ourselves settled in and to work. We knew they could shoot from outside, and maybe that got our attention a little bit.”
The Flyers certainly reacted like it did.
The St. Francis full-court pressure prevented Sterling from getting the ball past the timeline once and forced six consecutive turnovers at one point. Sterling committed double-digit miscues in the first half.
“That’s how you settle into a rhythm,” Reichmuth said. “You do what you are comfortable doing and you do it well.”
With the Flyer defense grounding the Jets, Weidner and company were happy to turn their defense into offense.
“We ended up with a lot of easy shots because we worked so hard on defense,” Reichmuth said. “Then things just started to snowball.”
Sterling was concentrating on stopping Weidner when she had the ball. She was more than happy to distribute the ball to an open teammate who often distributed the ball to an even more open teammate under the basket.
“We knew we were going to have to do a few things differently when we got down here,” Reichmuth said. “We put in a couple of new wrinkles and varied an offense we had been running. It all worked very well.”
In fact, Flyer junior Kaylee Stricklin poured in a game-high 21 points to pace St. Francis, with the lion's share of the buckets coming from assists in the paint.
After the opening minutes, HSF was really never threatened.
St. Francis went up 25-8 after the first eight minutes and saw the lead bulge to three touchdowns early in the second frame.
To open the second, Weidner and Hannah Baumgart found Stricklin under the basket on back-to-back possessions to make the score 29-8 with around six minutes to go before the half.
The Flyers advance along to take on the winner of a game between Mullen and Exeter-Milligan in Thursday's semifinals at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Girls Class D2 first round
Sterling 8 8 8 17 — 41
St. Francis 25 18 12 18 — 73
STERLING (15-8): Macy Richardson 4 5-6 15; Dakotah Ludemann 3 2-3 8; Sierra Goracke 1 0-2 2; Tara Walters 1 0-0 2; Katy Boldt 4 2-4 14.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (23-0): Allison Weidner 9 1-2 19; Emma Baumgart 3 0-0 6; Jalyssa Hastreiter 2 0-0 5; Karly Kessler 1 1-2 3; Kylee Wessel 3 0-1 6; Kayla Brandl 1 0-0 2; Kaylee Stricklin 9 3-7 21; Alissa Kosch 3 1-2 9; Leah Kosch 0 0-2 0; Makenna Wietfeld 1 0-0 2.