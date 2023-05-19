OMAHA – The gold medalists in the Class D state track and field championships 4x800 girls relay were a familiar sight on Friday.
And half of them were an identical sight.
Humphrey St. Francis claimed its fourth consecutive first-place finish in the event with senior twins Emma and Hannah Baumgart running the final two legs to become three-time gold medalists in the relay.
The Flyers finished in 10:01.91, nearly 10 seconds faster than runner-up O’Neill St. Mary’s.
Hannah Baumgart took the baton from her sister Emma for the anchor leg with a slim lead over Nebraska Christian. She stretched out that lead and comfortably crossed the finish line in first place.
“I was so tired,” Hannah said. “My legs hurt, but it was awesome. I could hear (Nebraska Christian’s Emma Rathjen) breathing behind me, so I knew if I could keep a few feet in front of her, she couldn’t catch me in the end because I have a better kick.”
Freshman Kali Jarosz led off the relay and sophomore Anna Stricklin handled the second leg.
Stricklin was a repeat winner with Jarosz the lone newcomer to the relay.
“I kind of feel bad for Kali Jarosz,” Hannah said. “She’s just a freshman, and she didn’t have a choice. We told her, ‘You’re going to be on the relay this year.’ She runs hard in practice every day and did a great job as a freshman.”
Emma Baumgart said this was probably the most memorable of the three golds she’s been a part of.
“It’s a lot more special because it’s me and Hannah’s senior year,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun winning it three times in a row though. Being a twin and winning it together is a lot of fun.”
The Baumgarts nearly weren’t teammates on the championship relay two years ago.
“(Emma) wasn’t going to be in it our sophomore year,” Hannah said. “I don't know what happened, but I told coach (Dean Korus) to put her in it. She’s a great addition. She really stepped up her role this year, too.
“It’s great to have her in it. She’s the first one I want to come off (the track) and hug.”
Humphrey St. Francis’ streak preceded the Baumgarts with the first title coming in 2019 before the absence of a spring sports season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hannah Baumgart said winning the 4x800 is something the Flyers take a lot of pride in.
“As coach calls it, it’s our bread and butter for the team,” she said. “We pick the best of the best. We got a new conditioning coach this year too who is phenomenal. He pushes us hard all the time even though we complain, and he’s an amazing coach.”
Emma added: “You find really good runners and we have coaches who train us hard. They know what we have to do to do good.
“Coach definitely said, ‘Don’t lose the streak.’ But we didn’t feel much pressure. We knew that we’d do good.”
St. Mary’s runner-up team consisted of Lorissa Reiman, Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, Hope Williamson and Mya Hedstrom. That was the second medal for Hedstrom, who also finished fifth in the long jump.
Other area medalists included Boyd County’s Amelia Hoffman (fifth, discus), Creighton’s Olivia Kuhlman (seventh, pole vault) and Bloomfield’s Christina Martinson (eighth, 3,200).
Niobrara/Verdigre’s Allison Sucha qualified for Saturday’s finals in the 100 hurdles.