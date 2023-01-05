Flyers finish 40-36 win over Knights

HUMPHREY — Top-ranked Humphrey St. Francis found itself down at halftime to Norfolk Catholic, but the Flyers flew back with a pair of six-point scoring bursts in the third quarter to defend their home court 40-36 in non-conference girls basketball action Thursday night.
"I know their record was 4-4, but they're so much better a basketball team than that," St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth said about Norfolk Catholic. "They're a great basketball team, great tradition, and all the respect in the world to them. ... It's a landmark win for us. We respect their program so much. It's a big deal."
It was a closely-contested battle defined by defense. Neither team led by more than six points the entire night — a margin that was achieved by St. Francis after two Kylee Wessel free throws with exactly 4-1/2 minutes left in the game. But as the score would suggest, Thursday's tilt came down to the final minutes.
"We've got to make a play or two down the stretch," Norfolk Catholic coach Tim Kassmeier said. "We fight like crazy to get back in it, get to that point, and we just aren't able to make that next big play that we need to make."
Channatee Robles hit a long two with 1 minute, 22 seconds left to put the visitors within 38-36. After that, Norfolk Catholic nabbed the rebound on a St. Francis miss to give the Knights a chance to either tie or take the lead in the final minute. Instead, Hannah Baumgart's steal led to Emma Baumgart's game-sealing free throws with 40.4 seconds left.
Norfolk Catholic had another shot, but a 3-point attempt hit off the back iron and then the top of the backboard for a turnover, allowing St. Francis to run out the clock.
"We need to continue to keep finding a way to make that play that we need, whether that's the defensive end getting a tip and get a loose-ball transition for a basket," Kassmeier said. "We've got to find a way to getting to that next play as quick as we can, even if it doesn't turn out the way we wanted."
The Knights led 7-3 after a Sidonia Wattier corner 3-pointer off an inbounds play just more than five minutes into the game, but were held to two points over the next eight minutes as the Flyers got a Wessel 3-pointer, an Emma Baumgart steal and layup, and 6 of 8 free-throw shooting for a 14-9 lead with 4:32 left in the first half.
Hanna Brummer responded with a 3-pointer following an Addison Corr putback, but Wessel's putback with 1:27 left in the first half put the Flyers ahead 18-16. But the visitors took the halftime lead when Corr sank a pull-up 3-pointer with 21 seconds left, Jacey Wolf stole the inbounds pass, and Saylor Fischer hit two free throws with 9.0 seconds left for a 21-18 margin.
"We had a different group in," Kassmeier said
After the first basket of the second half, the Flyers scored the next six points to take a 24-23 lead. Norfolk Catholic would take the lead on two other occasions in the third quarter, off 3-pointers from Robles and Fischer, but St. Francis never trailed after a Leah Kosch basket with 1:40 left in the third quarter.
"They got a couple of steals and then transition layups, so they got a couple of easy looks whereas it seemed like we had to fight like crazy to get the looks that we wanted," Kassmeier said. "St. Francis doesn't let you have anything easy, so give them all the credit in the world."
That started the second 6-0 burst for the Flyers in the quarter.
"We changed our press up a little bit because of foul trouble," Reichmuth said. "We made it a little softer. But I tell you, the effort our guards gave counteracted that and had them out of sorts a bit with that press. That enabled us to get a lead, but it wasn't a comfortable lead."
Norfolk Catholic 7 14 10 5 — 36
St. Francis 7 11 16 6 — 40
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (4-5): Kenzie Janssen 0 0-0 0, Addison Corr 3 0-0 7, Aubrey Barnes 0 0-0 0, Channatee Robles 5 1-2 12, Hanna Brummer 1 2-3 5, Saylor Fischer 1 2-2 5, Morgan Miller 0 0-2 0, Jacey Wolf 1 0-0 2, Sidonia Wattier 2 0-0 5. Totals: 13 5-9 36.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (8-2): Emma Baumgart 3 2-2 8, Hannah Baumgart 1 5-7 7, Kylee Wessel 3 4-4 11, Anna Stricklin 0 2-4 2, Karly Kessler 0 0-1 0, Leah Kosch 1 0-0 2, Makenna Wietfeld 1 0-0 2, Isabel Preister 3 2-6 8. Totals: 12 15-24 40.