LINCOLN - Humphrey St. Francis fell a little short in the opening round of the Class D-2 State Volleyball Tournament here at Pinnacle Bank Arena Thursday morning.
The Flyers won the opening set of what turned out to be a four-set match, 25-23 before dropping three straight to Falls City Sacred Heart 25-15, 25-22 and 25-23.
"They were a great defensive team," St. Francis coach, Haley Schrage said. "They reacted to a lot of shots that were usually winners for us so that was a huge adjustment."
Schrage was sitting in for head coach Dean Korus who was sidelined due to some COVID-related issues.
The Flyers made it tough on the Irish and survived three set points before falling by the 25-23 score in the fourth set after surviving three match points.
In fact, St. Francis was down 18-12 in the final set before a frantic 6-0 run evened the set at 18-18.
The run started for the Flyers with a second-shot kill before Allison Weidner hit back-to-back ace serves to gather momentum.
“We seemed a little down at times, but we got things going to try to get back in the match,” Schrage said. “We responded but just came up a little short.”
Tessa Deets hit a winner and Kylee Wessel slammed a shot down the line to make it 18-17, forcing Irish coach Emma Ebel to call timeout.
Humphrey St. Francis came out of the break and took its first lead in the set after a pair of FCSH hitting errors made it 19-18, Flyers.
“It seemed like we were playing catch up the entire match,” Schrage said. “We would make a play or two than give up a play or two - this was an even match.”
Erison Vonderschmidt was the equalizer for the Irish, finishing the match with 29 kills and she tied the score 19-19 with one of the 29 and later blocked a Flyer spike at the net to make it 21-19 for FCSH.
Kaylee Stricklin won a joust at the net for St. Francis to make it 21-21, but Vondersmidt’s 29th winner and another Irish block had the Flyers trailing 23-21.
The lead would grow to 24-21 before Stricklin hit a kill and stuffed a back row spike attempt by Vonderschmidt to make it 24-23.
A St. Francis hitting error finished the set and the match.
In the opening set, Kylee Wessel hit a kill off the FCSH block to break a 21-21 tie.
The lead grew to 23-21 when the Irish were called for a double hit.
A block by Vonderschmidt and an error by the Flyers forced Schrage to call timeout, but Weidner saved the set when a back row kill went off the hands of the Sacred Heart block.
FCSH defeats HSF 23-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-23.
FALLS CITY SACRED HEART (26-6): Lauren Malone 19d; Olivia Eickhoff 3k, 1b, 1d; Rachel Magdanz 1k, 3b, 9d, 41s; Erison Vonderschmidt 29k, 3b, 21d, 1s; Taylor Frederick 7k, 1a, 6d; Lainey Ebel 4k, 1b, 6d; Emma Frederick 10d; Danielle Bippes 3b, 1a, 26d, 1s.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (26-3): Allison Weidner 13k, 3b, 2a, 27d; Hannah Baumgart 18d; Kylee Wessel 10k, 1a, 19d; Kelly Pfeifer 4k, 1a, 17d; Emma Baumgart 1d; Tessa Deets 1k, 5d; Kaylee Stricklin 8k, 2b, 3d; Peighton Eisenmenger 1k, 1b, 15d, 13s.