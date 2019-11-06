Flyers advance in D2 playoffs
It’s not how you start, but how you finish.
St. Francis trailed for the first time all season, but scored the final 54 points here Wednesday afternoon to whip Lawrence-Nelson 60-14 in the second round of the Class D2 state playoffs.
The Flyers drew first blood when senior Taylor Wemhoff raced 49 yards on the first play from scrimmage for the score on his way to a 217 yards rushing.
The Raiders bounced right back thanks to a 55-yard burst from junior Keith Miller. Junior quarterback Blake Janda capped off the drive with a 1-yard plunge. The two-point conversion gave them an 8-6 lead.
The lead grew to 14-6 after they recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, setting up the Raiders at the St. Francis 30.
Senior 270-pound back Kyle Golay punched it in from a yard out, and Janda threw to Trevor Biltoft for the conversion and a 14-6 lead with 6:21 left in the first quarter.
It didn’t feel like it at the time, but that would be the last hurrah for Lawrence-Nelson.
Wemhoff would cross the goal line two more times in the first on jaunts of 21 and 23 yards as the Flyers took a 22-14 lead.
A 24-point second quarter all but sealed the win.
Wemhoff started it off with a 12-yard touchdown run, and Austin Leifeld added scoring runs of 8 and 10 yards.
St. Francis head coach Eric Kessler said he was proud of the way his team responded after the slow start.
“We have a lot of seniors, a lot of leaders. Credit to them (Lawrence-Nelson), they came out with a lot of fire, but then I thought we responded the right way. It was the first time we trailed all year ... and we got things going. After the first 4 minutes, I was really happy with the way we played.”
He said seeing his team keep its composure after some adversity is a credit to the senior leaders.
“I’ve said this several times, they do most of the work. They were making the corrections and getting us going. They weren’t very happy (with the start), and I don’t think any of us were very happy, but it got us dialed in. Sometimes you get hit in the mouth and it can go the other way, but we were able to respond and play with a little fire,” Kessler said.
The Flyers added single tallies in the third and fourth quarters with Trevor Pfeifer scoring on a 1-yard run, and Spencer Engel from 12 yards out.
Kessler said the win was typical Flyer football.
“We just do what we do. Our offensive line is very good, and we have some good running backs and we were able to throw the ball a little bit when we needed to,” he said.
Summary
LN 14 0 0 0 - 14
HSF 22 24 8 6 - 60
HSF — Taylor Wemhoff 49-yard run, Run failed.
LN — Blake Janda 1-yard run, Trevin Kotinek pass to Janda.
LN — Kyle Golay 1-yard run, Trevor Biltoft pass from Janda.
HSF — Taylor Wemhoff 21-yard run, Wemhoff run.
HSF — Taylor Wemhoff, 23-yard run, Evan Foltz pass from Tanner Pfeifer.
HSF — Taylor Wemhoff 12-yard run, Wemhoff run.
HSF — Austin Leifeld 8-yard run, Leifeld pass from Tanner Pfeifer.
HSF — Austin Leifeld 10-yard run, Wemhoff run.
HSF — Trevor Pfeifer 1-yard run, Tanner Pfeifer pass from Trevor Pfeifer.
HSF — Spencer Engel 12-yard run, run failed.
Individual Leaders
Rushing: HSF — Taylor Wemhoff 21-217; Trevor Pfeifer, 6-48; Spencer Engel, 13-61.
Passing: HSF — Trevor Pfeifer 5-5-57; Tanner Pfeifer 1-3-13.
Receiving: HSF — Evan Foltz, 2-14; Austin Leifeld, 2-12; Kaden Hackerott, 1-21; Tanner Pfeifer, 1-13.