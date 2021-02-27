Flyers' 81-42 win earns third-straight trip to state

HUMPHREY -- The frenetic pace established by Humphrey St. Francis tested the Wolfpack’s stamina and, although Elgin Public/Pope John (13-13) persevered during the first half, the combination of the Flyers’ defensive pressure and transition offense ultimately took its toll in the second half.
Consequently, St. Francis was able to turn a 46-31 halftime advantage into an 81-42 victory in the D2-3 district final, a win that propels the Flyers to a third-straight appearance in the field of the Nebraska Boys State Basketball Tournament.
After trailing 22-9 after the first quarter, the Wolfpack put up a fight in the second quarter, battling back with a 22-point offensive effort led by Colton Wright’s 8 points and 3s by three sophomores--Gage Thiessen, Jack Wemhoff, and Austin Good.
“I was impressed; they’re a very young team--I think, it’s three sophomores, one freshman, and a junior,” Flyers coach Eric Kessler said. “We got off to a really good start, and they didn’t wilt. They came back and were very competitive in the second quarter and got within maybe five.”
Justin Leifeld opened the game with a 3 from the point for St. Francis and, after Wright answered with a transition layup on an assist by Jack Wemhoff, the Flyers’ defense began forcing turnovers and picking off passes--with three consecutive steals resulting in two free throws and a field goal by Leifeld and a full court layup by Jaden Kosch. The Flyers also controlled the boards, rarely allowing a second-chance opportunity.
“We take pride in (our 1-3-1 defense); we’ve run it for a long time,” Kessler said. “The kids know what they’re supposed to do; they work their butts off because they know it won’t work very well if you don’t play hard.”
“We did a good job on the glass; we knew that was key with their big guys inside,” he said. “We don’t play a lot of big guys, so I thought we did a good job of rebounding.”
When the Flyers finished the ensuing 10-0 run with Kosch’s 3 from the corner to lead 13-2, the Wolfpack’s response was important. Paiton Hoefer’s scored on a drive through traffic which, along with a basket by Wright behind the St. Francis 1-3-1 zone and a 3 by Hoefer brought EP/PJ back to 17-9 before another 3 by Leifeld and a shot from the point by Pfeifer added five more points for St. Francis just before the end of the first quarter to give the Flyers a 22-9 lead.
Wright’s ability to score after a pass over the top of the St. Francis zone became a press breaking strategy for EP/PJ, and the Wolfpack took advantage of that opportunity three more times in the second period. After 3s by Gage Thiessen and Jack Wemhoff, the second and third of those baskets by Wright cut the deficit to 22-17 and also 24-19, and the Wolfpack remained in reach at 28-22 when Wright scored again moments later.
However, two-straight 3s by Leifeld quickly swung the momentum back to St. Francis, and the Flyers took full advantage, outscoring EP/PJ 17-9 in the final minutes of the second period to lead 46-31 at halftime.
As an example of the impact of the St. Francis steals and forced turnovers, the Wolfpack made 12 of 20 first-half shots--an impressive 60 percent from the field--but trailed by 15 points, and the Flyers’ pressure continued to cause EP/PJ problems in the second half.
“They’ve got some guys that can shoot it, but we did a pretty good job of putting a lot of energy into not giving them a ton of open looks,” Kessler said. “I thought our defense, for the most part, was pretty good. The second quarter not so much, but the second half we held them to 11, so that was a pretty good effort.”
The third quarter solidified the Flyers’ control of the game as EP/PJ managed a single field goal by Wright and a free throw from Wemhoff, while St. Francis sped to a 64-34 lead after three quarters and led 71-41 before both teams turned the game over to reserves during the final four minutes of the contest.
“We were able to end the half in a good way and have a healthy lead at the half, and then we were able to play better in the second half,” Kessler said. “We kind of got it going; we’re a veteran group. We wanted to win the third quarter, and I think we outscored them 18-3 in the third. We changed our press a little bit, and then it got going from there.”
The Flyers’ scoring came from multiple players, with Forney leading the way with 15 points and Pfeifer contributing 14, while Kosch and Leifeld both finished with 13. Jack Lubischer added 9 and Austin Leifeld 7.
“We only play about seven people, but we’re able to play them fairly equally,” he said. “Our guys are used to playing a lot of minutes, but I thought our bench did a good job. It was a good win.”
Humphrey St. Francis, which was the runner-up in Class D2 last year, improves to 20-4 on the season and will seek its first championship since 2016.
“We’ve got experience at state, but we graduated eight seniors last year, so a lot of these guys haven’t gotten a ton of playing time,” Kessler said. “They’ve really come a long way the second half of this year; we were 8-4 at one point and got our doors blown off by Burwell. Since then we’ve decided to play better and have done a good job.”
Boys D2-3 district final
Elgin Public/Pope John 9 22 3 8 -- 42
Humphrey St. Francis 22 24 18 17 -- 81
Elgin Public/Pope John (13-13): Blake Henn 0-1 0-0 0, Jack Wemhoff 2-8 2-4 7, Gage Thiessen 0-1 1-2 1, Paiton Hoefer 3-11 2-2 9, Austin Good 2-5 0-0 6, Myles Kittelson 0-1 0-0 0, Camryn Pelster 0-1 0-0 0, Nick Anderson 2-3 1-1 5, Colton Wright 7-11 0-0 14, Jordan Lindgren 0-1 0-0 0, Dylon Luecking 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 16-43 6-9 42.
Humphrey St. Francis (20-4): Spencer Engel 0-0 2-2 2, Haustyn Forney 6-13 0-0 15, Jack Lubischer 2-4 5-6 9, Justin Leifeld 4-12 3-4 13, Jaden Kosch 3-8 6-6 13, Austin Leifeld 2-6 1-2 7, Tristan Classen 1-1 0-0 2, Tanner Pfeifer 6-12 2-5 14, Karter Welch 1-1 0-0 2, Tyler Preister 2-2 0-0 4, Colten Wietfeld 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 27-60 19-25 81.