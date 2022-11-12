Will all money go the way of the penny — that lowly, scorned coin? Will nickels, dimes, quarters and even paper money be rejected as is that copper-colored one-cent piece?
That’s a ridiculous question, you might say. After all, why would people reject money? Isn’t money what makes the world go ’round?
Apparently not — at least not for some businesses.
At a doughnut shop in Chicago last weekend, as I placed my order, the girl behind the counter was typing my order onto a screen. When I finished, she turned the screen toward me. The only option on the screen was paying with a credit card.
“May I pay with cash?” I asked.
At this point, I would classify the transaction as “If looks could kill … ” — except that the girl never really even looked at me. I looked at her, and she appeared to be decidedly annoyed. Since when has cash become annoying?
Then she mumbled under her breath about having to change something or other on the computer, after which I paid her — and she took my money without any semblance of a smile. Apparently, friendly service is a thing only when someone pays with a credit card.
Although I was actually allowed to pay with cash there — albeit not in a welcoming atmosphere — my daughter-in-law told me later that when we took a trip to Chicago together several weeks ago, there was one place where she tried — unsuccessfully — to pay with cash when ordering a cup of coffee.
Apparently, not only are there places where you can’t get service with a smile when paying with cash, there are also places where you simply can’t get service for cash.
Yes, I knew the world was trending digital, but I honestly never imagined a world in which monetary transactions would occur most or all of the time without actual physical money.
We’re not quite there yet, but I now see that it probably won’t be long.
For the young generation, I’m sure that this will be a welcome “change” (pun intended).
But I don’t think this whole thing has received the thought that it deserves.
Without change, how can one make a phone call at a phone booth? Oh, that’s right — we don’t have phone booths any longer. But wouldn’t it be nice if we did actually still have phone booths — along with the phones that never dropped calls like cellphones do?
Will those gumball and candy and toy machines that require a dime or a quarter or two quarters no longer exist anymore? And what about those funnel machines in which you can drop coins to aid a charity? Or those jars on business counters to which you can add your change from a transaction to help a local family in need?
Will a lack of cash on hand mean no cash to give out for tips to people like the hotel bellhop who carried your luggage to your room or the driver of the free shuttle bus at the airport for long-term parking? In other words, will there be no more tips if the tips are not connected to some larger credit card payment for which a person would have an opportunity to add on a percentage as a tip?
And how will the next generation of kids learn to count money? Will they be as incompetent at this skill as they are at writing in cursive?
Cash is money, but money is not always cash. Not to be a royal pain, but I still think that cash is king.
