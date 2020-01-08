MADISON — Many health experts had predicted an active and possibly severe flu season.
It appears that may have prompted many people — at least locally — to get flu shots.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Madison County board of commissioners, Heather Drahota of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department provided updates on the health department, including flu shots.
“We were up this year — about 16%,” Drahota said. “We did 1,375 in 2018 and 1,639 in 2019, so that’s good.”
Drahota said indications so far are that the experts were able to use the right strains in vaccinations, but there still have been high flu numbers across the state. She advised people to wash their hands and cover their coughs.
Drahota, who serves as the health and safety programs manager for the health department, provides the county with periodic updates on activities in the department’s service area, which includes Madison, Stanton, Burt and Cuming counties.
The agency also provides other immunizations. The county board voted to have it again provide flu shots and immunizations on behalf of the county.
The agency has several offices, including one in Norfolk at 302 W. Phillip Ave.
In addition, the health agency worked this past year with the Norfolk Police Division and Nebraska State Patrol to conduct compliance checks on all the liquor retailers. There was an 88 percent compliance rate, with the department offering a responsible beverage training class for those not in compliance.
Drahota also discussed other services her agency provided, including community health assessments in Norfolk and West Point. From those meetings, priorities were determined for the next three years.
The priorities will be providing access to health care, as well as a focus on obesity, cancer prevention and screening and standard motor vehicle safety.
January is radon awareness month, so the department is helping to spread the news about it.
Radon is an odorless gas that can cause cancer. It often collects in basements. It typically enters a home from the soil and through cracks and holes in the foundation.
In the winter, homes are closed up tight and radon tends to build up. Remedies include ventilation systems to get rid of air with radon and circulate new air.
Parts of Madison County and Northeast Nebraska have had high concentrations of radon in the past.
Commissioners asked several questions, including about specific radon areas in the county.
Drahota said some of that information is available from the state.
Radon mitigation includes material like PVC pipes that collect the gas under the floor and then have a fan that blows it out of the house.