Flood insurance can offer some relief to victims of last year's historic flooding. For many of the victims, though, the insurance is too expensive.
For some, flood insurance is mandatory, said Amy Matthies, officer manager of the American Family Insurance Wendell Fossum Agency.
“You should have it if you live in a flood plain, but you're only really required if you have a loan on your home (and live in a flood plain),” Matthies said. “If you live in a flood zone, do not carry flood insurance and then you ask for assistance after a flood (from FEMA), you are required to go get a flood policy in order to keep those funds.”
Matthies said a common misconception is that flood insurance is available only to those living in flood plains. In reality, anyone can buy flood insurance, and it is cheaper for people not living in a flood plain.
There are several factors that determine the price of flood insurance. One is if the house is in a flood plain and, if so, what zone it is in. Houses in the zones more likely to flood will be more expensive to cover.
Another fact is the age and design of the house being covered, Matthies said.
“Houses in a flood zone that are built recently, they have to be built up a certain way, and that can also affect your rate. So if your house is elevated, your rate is less,” she said. “Then if you have a basement in your house, that's going to raise your rate as well.”
Despite the number of pricing factors, all policies are essentially the same, Matthies said.
“There's a lot of pieces of the flood insurance policy. The flood insurance that people get is going to be through the National Flood Insurance Program, which is a federal program that agencies sell,” she said. “No matter which agency you go through, it's going to be the same policy.”
Many victims of last year's flood did not have flood insurance because of the cost.
Kelli Sindt is the Pierce disaster relief coordinator. While she escaped the flooding herself, she worked firsthand with many victims, she said.
“The vast majority of them didn't have flood insurance because is is so expensive,” Sindt said. “It's not feasible at all.”
Sindt said she heard the estimated premium for one victim was tens of thousands of dollars, for example.
Because of flood insurance's high price, most of the victims Sindt knows will have to take their chances in the future, she said.
“For most of the people that I've talked to, most of them are just going to take the chance that this isn't going to happen again,” Sindt said.
Matthies said her agency saw a lot of interest in flood insurance shortly before, during and after the floods, but since then it has declined.
“When the flooding was imminent, we aren't able to sell flood insurance at that point. If there's a risk of flooding out there, they stop us from selling it. So we had a lot of people inquire about it right away. Of course, we couldn't sell it at that time,” Matthies said. “We contacted a lot of those people here in the last few months and said, 'Hey, this is what we're looking at.' So, of the people that asked about it, we didn't have a lot actually purchase it.”
Flood victims who didn't purchase flood insurance or could not get funds from FEMA are forced to pay any damages out of pocket or seek financial aid privately.
“There's still a lot of people who may never financially come back from this flood,” Sindt said.
Luckily for many Nebraskans, private donations were made to relief funds.
“We were really lucky in Pierce,” Sindt said. “We were able to help a lot of people with that (relief fund). I'm still getting donations to that.”
Sindt said she doesn't know how to improve the flood insurance situation.
“Not being someone who is in insurance, I honestly don't know (how to make flood insurance more affordable),” Sindt said. “I'm sure the premiums are that high for a reason; I don't think it's anyone's fault. It's just unfortunate, really.”
Even if someone has flood insurance, there are still limits to what it can do.
“There are some limits. With the flood insurance program, the most coverage you can get is $250,000 for your home. That can be an issue,” Matthies said. “Flood insurance has some specific things that have to happen in order for it to be covered. It does have to affect 2 more acres of land or two or more properties; one of them has to be your own.”