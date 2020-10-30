Flood focused on small-town growth in return to District 19 seat

Mike Flood of Norfolk, the lone candidate seeking to represent the 19th District in the Nebraska Legislature, plans to spend the next four years improving Norfolk’s economy and finding ways to keep young people from Madison and Stanton counties in the area long term.
Flood succeeded Sen. Gene Tyson of Norfolk in 2005 on the District 19 seat and was elected speaker of the Legislature in 2007. He served that role until the end of his second term in 2012, and he was the youngest and longest-serving speaker in the state’s history.
Flood recently became involved in the Aksarben Foundation’s “Growing Together” initiative in which he heads a 25-member committee consisting mostly of Northeast Nebraskans seeking to make the region better than it is today.
Flood said he began having conversations with the presidents of Wayne State College and Northeast Community College through Growing Together, and it’s helped him understand what some of the area’s challenges are. Flood said he felt he had a lot of ideas and things that he believed needed to be done, which helped spark his decision to return to the Legislature.
Between his previous experience serving on the Legislature, his time serving in the law field and his more than two decades running a media organization — Flood Communications — Flood said he has developed the quality relationships in Northeast Nebraska that are necessary to grow District 19 economically.
“Obviously we have to have a favorable tax environment, which I think is important,” Flood said. “The issues in Northeast Nebraska really revolve around youth population. We cannot keep losing people from these smaller, rural counties, and it’s not only hard for the counties around us and our trade area, but it also impacts Norfolk.
“We are ecologically connected to these small towns, and Norfolk needs to take care of them and we need to go to bat for them.”
Too many young people are leaving the area to start lives in Lincoln and Omaha, Flood said, and while there are ample opportunities to join the workforce in Northeast Nebraska out of college, there are a lack of high-wage, high-skill jobs available in the area. Flood hopes to help people in their 20s from Norfolk and Madison County realize that there’s an opportunity here to build a life similarly to how they could do so in larger Nebraska cities.
Important issues facing state
Some of the most important issues to Flood — including those he has addressed previously and hopes to initiate conversations about once he is in office — are tax reform, corrections, infrastructure and early childhood education.
Flood said he has received calls from residents of Clearwater, Randolph and other rural communities saying that child care is the top issue facing several small towns. Child care availability is needed now more than ever, he said, and the more child care Nebraska has, the more jobs that will be created.
In recent years, Nebraska has seen a rapid growth in its prison population, resulting in the overcrowding of many of the state’s prisons and jails. Flood heard from a current member of the Legislature that the number of prisoners in Nebraska has increased by 200 individuals more per year, each year for most of the past decade.
“That’s something I’m interested in finding out when I get down there (to Lincoln),” Flood said. “I know that Nebraskans want violent criminals locked up, and our communities are safe because of it. I’m interested to find out what experts think is causing the rise in the prison population.
“I think we have to understand what’s going on, but we also have to not be afraid to say that if a judge, a prosecutor and a jury thinks somebody belongs behind bars, then we have to follow the law and keep or put them behind bars.”
Flood also supports the law enforcement officers in Nebraska and said that while he’s interested in having the necessary conversations concerning police interaction with members of the public, he doesn’t believe police reform is necessary.
“I support the police and I support law enforcement, and I think they have an incredibly hard job to do,” Flood said. “I think that we expect police officers to be counselors and social workers, and they’re basically the emergency medical service for a person suffering from behavioral health issues.
“I don’t want to minimize anyone’s concerns, but I think we have to say, ‘OK, how are we tangibly going to fix whatever concerns are brought to the table without demoralizing or eradicating the morale of people who wake up every day and deal with issues that none of us have to deal with.’ ”
‘We have something to sell’
Another important issue to Flood is helping families who have dealt with unemployment this year because of COVID-19. Flood said Gov. Pete Ricketts has done a “really good job” of balancing all the different interests between health, freedom, safety and growth. Flood said that once in office, he plans to back initiatives designed to help businesses recover from the pandemic and continue to get the state back on its feet.
Aside from his previous legislative experience, Flood also has extensive experience in law, as well as running Flood Communications since 1999. Flood Communications consists of eight radio stations in Nebraska, the largest Spanish-speaking radio station in the state and the television station News Channel Nebraska.
That experience in business, law and politics can only help him enhance the quality of life of residents in this corner of the state.
“If you grow up in Madison County, you have something the rest of American employers want — grit, tenacity, resilience and perseverance. We have something to sell; we raise the goal and we raise people to come out of these small towns like Norfolk that the rest of America wants to