State Sen. Mike Flood outlined a possible future for Legislative Resolution 14 at a Convention of States meeting Friday afternoon in Norfolk.
Flood said he filed a motion earlier this week to suspend the rules of the Legislature, which would allow the resolution calling for a Convention of States to be voted on if passed.
The resolution has been stuck in the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, and a recent effort to pull it out of committee fell two votes short.
Flood did not vote to pull the resolution from committee, saying he is against pulling bills and resolutions from committees since it defeats the purpose of the committees and undermines the way the Legislature operates.
Additionally, Flood believed Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings had the votes he needed without him at the time.
After that effort failed, Flood said he spoke with Omaha Sen. John McCollister, a member of the committee, and convinced him to vote for the resolution and break the deadlock on the committee. Then it could be debated on the floor of the Legislature, provided that Flood’s motion to suspend the rules passes.
Flood said he was able to sway McCollister by telling him how important this issue was to many of his constituents. McCollister recognized the importance of bringing the resolution to floor, even though he is personally against it, Flood said.
So for the resolution to pass this session, the speaker first needs to take up the motion, Flood said.
“This is a lot of procedure. The bottom line is it’s available to be scheduled by the speaker whenever he sees fit,” he said. “So Speaker Mike Hilgers, this is in his hands.”
Then the motion would have to be voted on by the Legislature and would need 30 votes to pass, Flood said.
Finally, the resolution would go the floor of the Legislature and would need to be passed three times. Flood said a filibuster would be likely in this case, so it would probably need 33 votes to pass.
“I’m hoping it’s scheduled this year so you can get an up or down vote. I think that’s what you want,” Flood said. “My vote will be ‘yes.’ ”
Flood praised Halloran, who introduced the resolution, for his effort and attitude. Flood said it may help sway other senators to vote in favor of the motion to suspend the rules, too.
“I think that Steve Halloran has worked so incredibly hard on this that even the people that maybe don’t agree with him recognize that when somebody works this hard on something, he’s entitled to have his day,” Flood said. “Not only has he worked hard on this, to me, he handled himself with extreme class. He handled himself so professionally.”