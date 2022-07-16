COLUMBUS — Brenden Flood pitched a complete game and the Norfolk Auto/Elkhorn Valley Bank Post 16 Juniors defeated Lincoln North Star Stonebrook Exterior 4-1 in the second round of the Nebraska American Legion Class A6 tournament on Saturday at Pawnee Park.
It’s been a busy summer for Flood.
His father Mike Flood was sworn into the House of Representatives to represent Nebraska’s first congressional district on Tuesday. He’s also been going to football practices for Norfolk Catholic, where he’ll start his sophomore year in August.
“I’ve just kind of been showing up to games. Maybe it’s not practicing that helps,” he joked.
That didn’t stop him from going all seven innings, allowing one run on six hits while walking three and striking out six on 103 pitches.
Flood was happy to find some consistency from start to start, as it’s something he had struggled with this season.
“I had a decent pitching performance my last time and usually after that, I don’t seem to do that well,” he said. “But today I did pretty good.”
The only run Flood gave up came on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth that made it a 2-1 ballgame. He was able to get the next batter to fly out to end the threat.
Norfolk came up to bat in the top of the seventh with one last chance to get some insurance runs.
With runners on first and second with two outs, a pitch got by North Star catcher Sean Hood, allowing the runners to advance. The batter, Dylan Viergutz, was then intentionally walked to set up a forceout.
Two pitches later, Sawyer Wolff lined a pitch that got by third baseman Toby Lammers, allowing the runners on second and third to score.
In the bottom half of the frame, a single and a catcher’s interference put runners on first and second with nobody out and the batter represented the tying run. Flood got the next three hitters to pop out and end the game.
The Juniors are now 2-0 to start the area tournament. In these first two games, they’ve only had to use three pitchers.
It does wonders for a staff that they’ll need a lot from in the coming days.
“We only had a couple of our starters left,” coach Tom Sullivan said. “That was tremendous that he took the load today.”
In the top of the first, Norfolk put runners on first and second with one out. Anden Schold doubled both of them home and advanced to third on an error to make it 2-0.
Flood stranded four runners in the first five innings of play. He got help from his defense in the second on a double play resulting from a sacrifice bunt gone wrong.
Sullivan is excited to see the team getting hot at the right time.
“We talked about all year how everything we do is pointing to this weekend and so they bought in and we’ve gotten better every game we’ve played,” he said. “Now it’s just like I tell them, it doesn’t matter how many hits you get. It doesn’t matter how many errors you make or strikeouts we have.
“The bottom line is what’s in the win column and so we got it done.”
The Norfolk Juniors will face Fremont First State Bank on Sunday at 4 p.m. with a spot in the championship on the line. The winner would only need one more win to take home the area title and punch its ticket to the state tournament.
Norfolk 200 000 2 — 4 4 1
Lincoln North Star 000 001 0 — 1 6 2
WP: Brenden Flood LP: Mason Ford 2B: (NOR) Anden Schold.