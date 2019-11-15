Flexible diet may be answer

You may be a flexitarian and you don’t even know it. It’s a new term that’s being thrown around the food diet groups. You’re likely to see books and many websites coming soon based on flexitarianism.
So what is it? A flexitarian is what I would describe as a wanna be vegetarian. It’s a meatless diet that’s said to be a little more “flexible” than a vegetarian. I would say that if you’re not a flexitarian, you probably know somebody who is.
A flexitarian is that person who says they’re a vegetarian but they like to eat a hamburger every once in a while. Or they’re a vegan but they really crave rocky road ice cream sometimes (and gulp down some when they can).
Flexitarians are what the name says — they’re flexible. A dietitian saw a way to cash in on a name and design a diet that “helps people reap the benefits of vegetarian eating while still enjoying animal products in moderation.”
Isn’t that anyone who decides to add more salad in their life? So here are signs you may be a flexitarian.
Are you trying to eat less bacon and eggs for breakfast and more Cheerios? You may be a flexitarian.
Do you find yourself ordering the fried pickles instead of the meatballs as an appetizer? If so, you may be a flexitarian.
Do you sometimes choose the pizza slice that has the least pepperoni slices on it? You’d make a good flexitarian.
Even choosing a peanut butter instead of a ham sandwich would qualify you to as a flexitarian.
There are two fast food restaurants that have experimented lately with an “impossible” or meatless version of a popular item on their menu. The interesting observation about these vegetarian options is that they are not only selling well, the introduction of the meatless version is also making the sales of the meat version rise.
Maybe it’s because of the taste tests that I have heard people take. I know of at least three people who have gone in one of the restaurants that has a meatless option and ordered both the meat and the meatless version. They then do a test to see which is the best. In asking which they like better, the hands-on flavor award usually goes to the meat version. They all say the meatless version is good, just not the same good.
So climb aboard the flexitarian wagon. It’s the perfect time. You can eat the impossible burgers one day and the counterpart cheeseburger the next. No guilt — just a matter of eating a wide variety of foods.
So I may be converting to flexitarianism. I won’t need a special plate of food at receptions. I can order a vegetarian kabob or a beef one and there’s no guilt either way. I will have my ham and eat it too.