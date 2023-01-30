Fleeing to Florida proves to be suspicious

Mysteriously close to the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, protesters bombarded government buildings in Brazil. This was because of a two-month denial of election results. When results were released Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was named the new president, supporters of former leader Jair Bolsonaro rallied by raiding Brazil’s congressional building.
The question of where Bolsonaro is located began to arise with the answer being that he has been hiding out in Florida since late December. In his home country, Bolsonaro is facing quite a few allegations that involve fraud claims and power abuse. Additionally, the recent violence could add to more investigations even though he claims to have no part in these attacks. He supposedly condemned them, saying that they were not the same as peaceful protests.
Because he is residing in Florida, many Americans believe that President Joe Biden should send him back to Brazil because they believe the riots are an assault to a smooth transition of power. Additionally, some Americans insist that America should not become a refuge to domestic terrorists.
On the contrary, sending Bolsonaro back to Brazil could cause more chaos and destruction. Therefore, keeping him in Florida might be the best option to keep peace in Brazil until the storm of the election begins to die.
Bolsonaro fleeing to Florida does prove to be a suspicious action. If he had indeed won the election, it’s strange that he would be in a different country. Additionally, with all the rioting over his loss of the election, he should either support the protesters or criticize them instead of acting ignorant. While he did supposedly “condemn” them, there is no saying as to how actively he is fighting the violence occurring in his home country on his behalf.