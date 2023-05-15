OMAHA — At this time of year, making the big plays can make all the difference.
Wayne's inability to make plays in key situations allowed Central City/Fullerton/Centura to come through with a key five-run third inning that sparked it to a 7-1 win over the Blue Devils in Saturday’s final game of the opening round in the Class C state tournament at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.
The third-seeded Kernels took advantage of four hits, two walks and a hit batter in the third inning to build a 6-0 advantage and kept the Blue Devils off the scoreboard until the end of the game, dropping 14-8 Wayne into the losers bracket of the eight-team, double-elimination tournament.
"We call them championship plays, and they just had more tonight than we did," Wayne coach Adam Hoffman said. "We had some things there in the third where we didn't communicate well and we just needed to make a play somewhere to get us out of that inning and it just wasn't there."
Wayne had a chance to score early in the contest when Kaleb Moormeier drew a two-out walk, stole second and advanced to third on a single by Jase Dean but could not get the run home to score in the top of the second frame.
The Kernels got on the board first in the bottom of the inning, as Nolan Hurt singled to center, scoring Barrett Fries, who had singled off Wayne starter Brooks Kneifl with two outs to get the inning started.
The game unraveled for Wayne in the third. The Kernels banked five runs to take a 6-0 lead. CC/F/C had two on and two out when Jakob Ruhl beat out an infield single to score Carter Noakes.
A hit batter loaded the bases, and back-to-back bases-loaded walks were followed by Kellen Fries' two-run single to center that capped the big inning.
Wayne, which was held to five hits by the Kernels' trio of Noakes, Bosten Caspersen and Ashton Gragg, avoided the shutout in the seventh inning. Kaden Keller was hit by a pitch and later scored on a Kernel fielding error.
Devin Anderson led the Blue Devils with two hits and was also outstanding on defense in center field, making an acrobatic catch in the sixth inning that prevented the Kernels from staging a potential run-rule situation.
"He can cover a lot of ground out there," Hoffman said. "He makes a good read on the ball and has made a lot of nice plays for us, like that one. Those are the kinds of plays that we need to make on Monday."
It will be a battle of Blue Devils in Monday's 1 p.m. consolation game as Wayne will face Plattsmouth, a 7-0 loser to Omaha Roncalli in earlier action Saturday.
"We just have to forget about this and move on to Monday," Hoffman said. "This is one of those things where this is an experience we should be enjoying, and I don't think we did that tonight.
“We had a different body language than we've had the last few games, and we just need to get back to fighting like crazy and doing the things we need to do to win games, and I think we'll have that on Monday."
Wayne 000 000 1 — 1 5 1
CC/Full/Cen 015 010 x — 7 7 1
WP: Noakes. LP: Kneifl.
Class C State Baseball Tournament
Bracket 1
Saturday's games
at UNO's Tal Anderson Field
No. 1 Malcolm 9, No. 8 Concordia/Boys Town/Omaha Christian Academy 1
No. 4 Platteview 7, No. 5 D.C. West 1
Monday's games
at Fricke Field, Papillion
Game 5: 10 a.m. — Concordia/Boys Town/Omaha Christian Academy (10-14) vs. D.C. West (15-8)
Game 7: 4 p.m. — Malcolm (22-3) vs. Platteview (14-10)
Tuesday's game
at Omaha Westside
Game 9: 4 p.m. — Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 loser
Wednesday's games
at Millard North
Game 11: 4 p.m. — Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner
Game 12: Second game, if needed, to follow
Bracket 2
Saturday's games
at UNO's Tal Anderson Field
No. 7 Roncalli (11-10) 7, No. 2 Plattsmouth (19-5) 0
No. 3 Central City/Fullerton/Centura (21-4) 7, No. 6 Wayne (14-8) 1
Monday's games
at Fricke Field, Papillion
Game 6: 1 p.m. — Plattsmouth (19-5) vs. Wayne (14-8)
Game 8: 7 p.m. — Roncalli (11-10) vs. Central City/Fullerton/Centura (21-4)
Tuesday's game
at Omaha Westside
Game 10: 7 p.m. — Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 loser
Wednesday's games
at Millard North
Game 13: 4 p.m. — Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 loser
Game 14: Second game, if needed, to follow
Thursday's championship
at UNO's Tal Anderson Field
Game 15: 1 p.m. — Bracket winners (one game)