“Give me five!”
That is the iconic call of one person to another to slap their hands together in the air in celebration of success.
Is there anything remotely controversial about a high-five (except perhaps the capacity to spread germs in the Age of COVID)?
Until earlier this week, I would have said no. But earlier this week is when I read a column by family psychologist John Rosemond, asserting that adults should not high-five children.
In general, I greatly respect the advice that Rosemond gives in his column. He is all about discipline and proper behavior of children and respect of children for adults. “Adults in charge, children in line” would probably be the best summary of his philosophy. I totally agree, and if more parents followed his no-nonsense approach, our society would be less full of nonsense.
But I think Rosemond missed the mark in his column about high-fiving. His conclusion is fine: Adults are not children’s peers and should act accordingly. But his premise about why high-fives should be a no-no between adult and child is all wrong. He claims that the “high-five is a gesture of familiarity, to be exchanged between equals.”
I’m not sure where he gets that from. According to Webster’s, a high five is “a slapping of an upraised hand by two people (as in celebration).” No word about whether the two people have to be the same age or the same station in life.
A look at the history of the high-five is similarly inconclusive about what two people can engage in this activity. According to Wikipedia, the two likeliest stories about the origin of the high-five each involve two athletes from a team high-fiving each other in victory. Although in each case the athletes are peers, there is no basis for saying that this closes the door on two nonpeers high-fiving each other; rather, the overriding point is that in each situation, the two high-fivers are simply sharing the joy of a win.
In contrast to Rosemond, who asserts that adults should affirmatively refrain from high-fiving children, I assert that adults should make it a point to high-five children.
In fact, there are five reasons — yes, I specifically chose the number “five” — that high-fives between adults and children are a good thing.
The first reason, quite simply, is education. High-fives have become so ubiquitous that we probably don’t really think about why they are called “high-fives.” But this is an awesome opportunity to teach children about how many fingers they have on each hand.
The second reason is support — support for children’s victories in life. Who doesn’t need a parent in his or her corner?
Relatedly, the third reason is celebration. Why not give support in a celebratory fashion instead of just intoning “good job”?
The fourth reason is fun. You don’t have to be stern to be a good parent. Fun and being a disciplinarian are not mutually exclusive.
The fifth reason is respect. Rosemond claims that high-fiving precludes respect because it puts adult and child on an equal basis. I say that high-fiving nurtures respect because you can’t respect someone who is unable to connect with you on some level.
None of these five reasons preclude proper discipline of a child and proper boundaries between a child and an adult. You don’t have to be standoffish to be in charge and to raise a child well.
So, in summary, I agree with and respect John Rosemond — usually. For his most recent column, though, I would give him no high-fives.
