To say we got crazy last Friday would be an understatement.
It was one of those nights where we’ll look back and ask one another “Where were you?” All over the state, it seemed as though there was an area team pulling off an upset or taking someone down to the wire to advance to the semis. Through it all, five teams remain. Some are favorites to advance. Some will need to prove people wrong yet again. Take it in, folks. Times like these are what Friday night lights are all about.
Another year of Scott Frost is in the cards for 2022, which makes sense to me. Sure the Huskers have a lot of holes, but they’ve been extremely competitive in every game they’ve played, even the ones they’ve lost. That said, something’s got to happen next season. Win or else.
I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a more eventful span of seven days in the NFL than the one we had last week. There’s something about this season — both on and off the field — that feels as though it could be one of the more interesting ones the league’s ever had, and we still have three more months to go. It’s anyone’s guess what happens next.
Record last week: 5-6, 69-33 (.676) this season.
Highlight: Elgin Public/Pope John at Johnson-Brock
The Wolfpack’s formula continues to result in big wins. What a great run this team is on. (38-30 predicted, 22-10 final)
Lowlight: Green Bay at Kansas City
Here it is. The game that solidified my first losing record all season. I didn’t expect Jordan Love to tear it up, but come on. (22-14 Packers win predicted, 13-7 Chiefs win final)
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Pierce 35, Ashland-Greenwood 28 (21-14 Ashland-Greenwood win); Battle Creek 33, Columbus Scotus 21 (31-28 Columbus Scotus win); Columbus Lakeview 23, Boone Central 20 (35-31 Boone Central win); Norfolk Catholic 20, Hartington Cedar Catholic 13 (14-11); Howells-Dodge 44, Dundy County-Stratton 18 (46-40 DCS win); Kenesaw 70, Humphrey St. Francis 40 (46-38); Winnebago 62, Todd County, S.D. 12 (40-22); Sioux Falls 38, Wayne State 17 (32-28 Wayne State win).
High school
Sandhills/Thedford (11-0) at Elgin Public/Pope John (8-3): Not since the state championship years in 2011 and 2012 have the Wolfpack been on a run like this. The 1-2 punch of Jack Wemhoff and Paiton Hoefer headlines a dangerous running game, and the defense continues to make plays when it needs to. In comes a Knights team that’s beaten its opponents by an average of 46 points. Such a number comes thanks to a backfield trio of Dane Pokorny, Trae Hickman and Reece Zutavern, all of whom have 1,000-plus total yards and have scored at least 20 total touchdowns. The defense is arguably the best in D2, allowing just 9.3 points per game. The Wolfpack have seen teams with a playmaker or two, but none with as many and with as much experience as the defending state finalists. Nevertheless, EPPJ comes away with a lot to be proud of this year and a lot to be excited about for next year. Sandhills/Thedford 54, Elgin Public/Pope John 14.
Burwell (11-0) at Howells-Dodge (11-0): The Jags and Longhorns meet as the only undefeated teams remaining in Class D1, and you could make a strong argument that the winner here will be the favorite in the state championship. The Longhorns are the bigger team, but that’s not a problem for these Jaguars, whose defensive fundamentals are top of the class. Both units will be strong and, offensively, they’ll only pass if they absolutely, positively have to. This has the chance of being the best game across the entire state regardless of class. In the end, I think it’ll come down to who wants it more. Burwell has made the state finals each of the past three years but hasn’t won it all. This also will be the last chance with a group of seven seniors led by all-state running back Caleb Busch. Howells-Dodge will give them a full 48 minutes, but the Longhorns want a state title too badly to let the Jags end their season. Burwell 26, Howells-Dodge 24.
Wilber-Clatonia (7-4) at Norfolk Catholic (10-1): The Knights’ win against Cedar Catholic was hard fought, but they had big turnovers and missed opportunities in that one. I have to think Jeff Bellar will be hard at work making sure they can clean those things up. The Wolverines team that awaits has a deep and diverse playbook. The Wolverines have a lot of formations on offense and like to pass about as much as they like to run. Defensively, they’ll give you many different looks, which will keep the red and white’s hands full. This team is still young, so I expect some rocky stretches. That said, I think they’re too hungry for a title to lose this one. Norfolk Catholic 27, Wilber-Clatonia 14
Battle Creek (8-3) at Pierce (9-2): These teams have been rivals for a long time, but I’m not sure there’s ever been a game between the two with this much at stake. I’d expect every seat to be filled 30 minutes before kickoff.
The Braves and Bluejays love to run the ball, and they’ll try to stick with that with frigid and windy conditions in the forecast for Friday night. Battle Creek had a much easier time in the two teams’ first game back in October, but this Pierce line is relatively young and has been improving each week. These teams have similar styles of play on both sides of the ball, but I think the Bluejays’ experience will lead them back to the finals. Pierce 21, Battle Creek 16.
College
Wayne State (6-4) at MSU Moorhead (5-5): Well, any shot at playing in the NCAA tournament is all but certainly out the window. However, there is still a chance for Wayne State to match its highest win total since 2011. Its final challenge will be a Dragons team that seems to win every other week and lose the next. The black and gold need to do a better job of winning the battle of rushing attacks. Losing that was a big reason for last week’s loss to Sioux Falls. I’m also curious to see how John McMenamin handles this. His first year as the head coach is already one of the best the Wildcats have had in recent years, but you still get the feeling they could’ve done more. I have a feeling these players will come out with a chip on their shoulder and respond well. Wayne State 29, MSU Moorhead 24.
Minnesota (6-3) at Iowa (7-2): The Gophers and Hawkeyes are part of an interesting four-way tie atop the Big Ten West along with Wisconsin and Purdue. All four teams are 4-2 with three games left in the season. The Hawkeyes have the better defense, but Minnesota has one of the best rushing offenses in the conference. It’ll be a tall order for Iowa, but I think the Hawkeyes have enough to keep Minnesota at bay. I also expect them to force a few turnovers from a quarterback in Tanner Morgan who has more interceptions (7) than touchdowns thrown (6). The Hawkeyes take home a big one. Iowa 20, Minnesota 17.
No. 21 North Carolina State (7-2) at No. 13 Wake Forest (8-1): An unstoppable force meets an immovable object in the Tar Heel State on Saturday. The Demon Deacons will put the nation’s third-best scoring offense (44.7 points per game) up against the seventh-best scoring defense (16 ppg) in the country. The winner of this game gains the inside track to winning the ACC’s Atlantic division. If this game turns into a shootout, Wake Forest will win. If it’s a low-scoring affair, N.C. State wins. I love a high-octane offense as much as the next guy, but I think the Wolfpack’s style of play is more sustainable for this time of year, when physicality plays a bigger role. N.C. State 25, Wake Forest 17.
Purdue (6-3) at No. 5 Ohio State (8-1): The Boilermakers continue to be a dangerous team in the Big Ten with upsets against Iowa and Michigan State now under their belts. They’ve done it with a passing attack that’s ranked second in the conference behind the Buckeyes. It will certainly help the over if you’re a betting man, but to beat OSU, you need to run the ball well, which Purdue hasn’t shown the ability to do on a consistent basis. The scarlet and gray pull away late. Ohio State 41, Purdue 31.
NFL
Chiefs (5-4) at Raiders (5-3): Every AFC West team has five wins and is within a half game of each other going into this week. Even in a win against the Packers, Kansas City’s offense looked sluggish while the Raiders’ loss to the Giants brought a lot of concerns to light. Both teams have a lot going on off and on the field, and I think that will show itself on Sunday. The difference here for me will be the Raiders’ efficiency. It isn’t otherworldly, but I think it’ll be enough to beat a Chiefs team that I don’t think would have had a chance to beat the Packers if Aaron Rodgers were playing. Raiders 34, Chiefs 28.
Browns (5-4) at Patriots (5-4): The similarities between each team here go a long way. Both have great defenses and offensive lines, love to run the ball and have great coaches on the sideline. This is a bit hard to forecast since Nick Chubb is in COVID protocol and his status for this one is in question, but with this offensive line, Reggie Bush could come out of retirement for a game and get 100-plus yards. Bill Belichick can compete with anybody with anything, but I think, from a talent standpoint, his team will be outmatched. Browns 27, Patriots 24.