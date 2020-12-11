PILGER — On Monday evenings, there’s a bundle of enthusiasm at the Cooper Family Community Center in Pilger.
Her name is Maggie Holub. With music pulsing in the background, the Scribner farmer takes her fitness enthusiasts through a swiftly moving, strength-based regime of weightlifting and aerobic training.
She calls it strength conditioning classes “with my own spice.”
“Are you ready?” she calls out as she claps her hands together in anticipation. “I have 45 minutes of workout, and we’re all in a different shape. Listen to your body. Do what you can. There’s no shame in my class!”
Holub was trained in various formats such as Les Mills Body Pump, TABATA high-intensity interval training and BARRE, which she adds to what she calls “freestyle stuff.” She received her certification five years ago from the Twin Rivers YMCA, located at Valley.
She brings with her a fitness trailer packed with 25 sets of workout equipment. Last year, she led classes at Winside in addition to Pilger. In the summer they worked out at the pool, the park and on village streets.
She especially enjoys leading classes at the pool.
“The water is forgiving on a person’s body,” she said. “If a town has a pool, why not use it and utilize the resources a town has?”
With an agribusiness degree in hand from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Holub began her career in Omaha as a credit underwriter for Farm Credit Services of America. She picked Valley to live in and became involved with the local YMCA there.
The town was close to her parents’ farm at Scribner. And exercising was a way to “check out,” when her father, Roger Holub, became sick. To become as committed as possible to exercise, she found motivation through teaching classes.
When her dad died in October 2014, Holub moved to Scribner to take over the family farm. With no brothers in the family, Holub rents half the farm from her mother, Renee (Holub) Hartmann, and her sister and husband do the same.
“Never did I think at 26 I’d come home to farm,” she said.
She found the routine of regular exercise made her feel better physically and mentally and, in turn, become a better farmer.
She believes the same is true for her students. The health benefits of working out in a group are matched by the social benefits, Holub said. The group dynamic makes them more committed to working out, plus they push themselves harder than they would if they were exercising alone.
There’s accountability in working out in a group. If one of them fails to attend, the others often will reach out, Holub said.
Once exercise becomes a regular routine, the numbers on the scale go down, along with blood pressure readings.
Joe Denton of Pilger agrees. He met Holub at a Valley running club. Since then, after building up strength and endurance, Denton has run in a marathon plus 11 half-marathons. He suggests that student athletes and high school wrestlers get involved in Holub’s workouts.
Focusing on youths to keep them active, offering training to company employees or devising workouts for the elderly — whom Holub believes benefits the most — are among the classes Holub offers. Communities also may form small running groups, building camaraderie.
“There’s lots of different ways to go about it,” Holub said.
Claire Voecks of Pilger was enrolled in Holub’s class last year and has joined again. Voecks finds she feels better when she’s involved and after a few weeks of working out can run longer and easier, with improved speed. In addition, her posture’s better, plus her core strength has improved.
Because, as Holub said, there’s only one Maggie Holub to go around and numerous communities that would benefit from a fitness program, so she hopes to inspire others to become certified. She’d then like to see them offer the program in their community or a neighboring one.
“It’s neat to get them rolling,” she said.
* * *
Want to learn more?
To learn more about Holub’s fitness classes, she may be reached at 402-720-4765.