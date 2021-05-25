Spending time in the outdoors is always rewarding, but what makes it even more memorable is sharing that experience with others.
A few weeks ago, my husband, Led, and I had been having really good luck in the fishing department. We were spending every day of the weekend at the lake in search of crappie and walleye. And boy, were we reeling them in. Over a three-day span, nearly 70 fish came aboard our boat on the end of a hook.
After having two good days of fishing back-to-back, we decided it was time to share our good fortune. So on a warm Sunday morning, we met his parents at the boat dock and motored out to an area where we’d previously marked fish.
Led took on the role of boat captain and fishing guide, maneuvering the trolling motor and watching the fish finder. I took up residence in the passenger seat, casting with a crankbait in front of the boat, while my in-laws, Joe and Cheryl, trolled cranks at the back of the boat.
It didn’t take long before Joe had a fish on the line. We all reeled in our lines to avoid getting tangled and Led scooped up the net to help land a good-sized walleye. Joe told us it was the first fish he had caught in years.
Within 10 minutes of catching the first fish of the day, Joe had a second fish on, and this one was putting up a fight. After battling for a few minutes, a large Northern pike surfaced near the boat motor. I raised the motor out of the water to avoid getting a snag as Led lifted the 28-inch fish into the boat. After getting it measured, we snapped a picture of Joe holding the toothy fiend up with a pair of pliers.
When we got back to our poles, Cheryl decided it was time for her to get in on the action. You could sense her excitement when the tip of her rod bent toward the water. After a malfunction with the reel, the crappie had to be hand-lined up to the boat. It was on the modest side but still a keeper that was added to the live well.
Over the next few hours, they took turns reeling in walleye and crappie, sometimes even at the same time. While casting my line toward the shore, I pulled in a few white bass, but I was having more fun watching them land fish after fish. Between the three of us, we had accounted for nearly 25 fish. I’d never experienced anything quite like it.
In the past, I’ve talked about how fishing requires an abundance of patience. However, when you have luck like we did, it makes up for all the times you sit for hours without so much as a bite. Sharing that with your family makes for lifelong memories.
My father-in-law is the biggest reason why Led has become such a skilled angler. Countless fishing trips throughout his childhood helped him develop a love of the sport and drove him to learn new techniques and practices. It was really special to give them a fishing experience they’ll remember fondly for years to come.