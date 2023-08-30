Callie Fisher established a streak during her freshman season that Lutheran High Northeast cross country coach Andrew Keseman hopes to see extend throughout her sophomore year.
“Callie Fisher medaled at every meet last year, and she qualified for state,” he said. “I think the main thing is we’re going to try to keep the streak going, keep medaling at every meet and meet those expectations we had last year. Hopefully, if we do qualify for state again, we can move up in that pack of runners from freshman to sophomore year.”
Fisher is part of an Eagles squad that had a total of eight runners this season — six boys and two girls — an increase of three from last year’s total.
“We’ve got people who have been running pretty much nonstop all summer long,” Keseman said. “We have people who just started last week. So we’re all at very different places. But we’re coming together as a team. Everyone is improving, helping each other and pushing each other, so that’s the main thing.”
Along with Fisher, junior David Rodriguez is one of the more experienced runners returning.
“He’s one of our good team leaders and really helps the team along,” Keseman said. “With our returning leaders, they have really managed to develop an awesome sense of community within this team. It is just a really, really tight, close-knit team where you have a group of friends encouraging each other. That’s what you hope to see as a coach.”
With the Eagles’ numbers increasing, that does provide the opportunity for a modest change in team goals.
“With such a small team, we are focused on individual goal setting although we do have a full boys team this year,” Keseman said. “We can compete as a team with the boys, so hopefully we can start being competitive with other teams.”
Lutheran High Northeast cross country roster
BOYS: Zachary Baumann, Miles Dederman, Andrew Bucklew, Reece Jensen, David Rodriguez, Micah Hafer, Carter Schieffer.
GIRLS: Elliot Wieseman, Callie Fisher.