In late March, I took my second paddlefishing trip. This time my sister, Keasha, and my mother, LuAnn, came along with my father, Toby, and me. We again went down to Grove, Oklahoma, with Nelson Watson's Fishing Guide Service.
This year when we went down to Oklahoma, the area had experienced recent flooding. You could see all types of debris floating in the water, mostly found along the docks. All this debris made fishing 10 times harder as there was a risk of the line getting hung up and breaking.
We started fishing at 9 a.m. and were supposed to be done at 1 p.m., but we actually finished around 2:30 p.m. We were struggling to catch anything, and it wasn't until around 11 a.m. that we started to get any bites. I believe because of the recent flooding, a lot of fish weren't biting because of the debris and the water being so murky. Our guide was using his fish finder the entire time, and we could see where some scattered spoonbills were, yet they weren't biting.
After what felt like hours, we finally started catching some fish. I was the first one to catch a spoonbill, but it was way too small so I released it. My sister then stepped up to try snagging, something she has never done before. My sister finally caught a fish, but yet again it was too small. After a little while, I caught another fish, a catfish. I threw it back, and then my sister finally caught a keeper. Her keeper was on the small side, weighing 16.3 pounds. "I never thought that a 16-pound fish could fight so much and feel like it weighed 50 pounds trying to reel it in,” she said.
But her keeper had what they call jewelry. The jewelry means that the paddlefish research division at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has caught that fish before to measure it and released it back into the water after tagging it. Once you decide to keep a fish with jewelry, the research division will take said fish and clean it for you, as it does with all paddlefish that are caught, but it will give you the jewelry off the fish so you can go online and see where the fish has been and see different details, such as the age of the fish.
After my sister caught her keeper, I finally caught mine hours later, and it weighed in at 24.1 pounds. My dad didn't want to start fishing until my sister and I were done to make sure that we both caught something. He told me that he wanted us to have the experience and didn't care if he caught anything. He finally started fishing after my sister and I caught our keepers. He caught his keeper, weighing in at 41.9 pounds.
“I had so much fun! The guide made the trip so relaxing and comfortable. I have never been on a fishing trip with a guide, and I would highly recommend anyone to do it,” Keasha said.
I believe this will become a new family trip we'll take every year.
You can find Nelson Watson's Fishing Guide Service on Facebook. It offers not only guides for paddlefish, but also for catfish, white bass and more, with a 100% no catch, no pay guarantee. All gear is provided, fish cleaned and bagged for you, and it’s veteran owned and operated.