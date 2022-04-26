Filippa Jonsson produced a goal that was celebrated on Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Field as well as 4,531 miles away in Stockholm, Sweden.
And Kalea Fischer ensured that goal wasn’t the only reason for Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic to celebrate.
Jonsson converted on a free kick from just outside the box with 2:35 left in regulation to pull the Eagles into a tie with Omaha Concordia, then Fischer produced her second goal of the match to cap off a 3-2 comeback win in overtime.
LHNE/NC (2-5) trailed 2-0 at the half but pulled within one in the 60th minute when Fischer converted on a 3-on-1 rush.
It stayed that way until the Mustangs (9-7) were called for a foul just inches outside of the box late in regulation.
Jonsson took the shot from outside of the left side of the box and sent the ball through the wall of defenders and into the net.
“I just wanted to keep it down and get it on the goal,” said Jonsson, a foreign exchange student attending Norfolk Catholic.
It was a clutch play in a late match opportunity, but one that surprised on the Eagles’ sideline.
“That wasn’t the play that I was expecting but, hey, that’s an incredible shot to get it in from that angle,” LHNE/NC coach Chad Miller said. “I had to be happy with that for sure.”
The Eagles carried their momentum into overtime, and Fischer again converted on a 3-on-1 breakaway opportunity just 1:17 into the extra time.
“I think the key was once they came back in the second half and tied it up, they believed that they could really do this,” Miller said. “It was so fantastic to watch their energy and see how it kept building going into that overtime.
“They knew going into overtime that we were going to win this game. All season, we’ve tried to build with these girls that we can be a factor. It was great to see them follow through and do it.”
Fischer – who along with Jonsson were the lone seniors playing their final home match – credited the fans in the stands with an assist for her OT goal as well as the comeback.
“The crowd hyped us up,” she said. “We had a good student section today, and the entire atmosphere got us going.”
Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic found itself trailing 2-0 at the half due to a pair of Elise Secrest goals.
But the Eagles had plenty of scoring chances over the first 40 minutes.
A cross from Fischer almost connected with Hanna Brummer in front of the net in the first five minutes. Fischer had a close shot go just wide of the net, a breakaway chance deflect off the left post and two close-range shots stopped by goalkeeper Emma Barnes.
“It was pretty frustrating, but we just knew that we had to push to get there and that we could win this game,” Fischer said. “We just had to keep it up on offense and play good defense and then we could get it done.”
Miller said he was still confident at halftime, and he hoped his team was as well.
“I told them at halftime that we can come back and we can do this,” he said. “With the opportunities we had in the first half that didn’t go our way, I totally believed 100% that we could come back and win this game.
“It’s getting them to believe it that’s the hardest part. But they proved it. They believed it, and that’s all that we needed.”
Jonsson’s late goal gave the Eagles the opportunity to avenge a 1-0 shootout loss to Omaha Concordia from the opening week of the season. The Mustangs entered the match having won nine of their last 10 contests.
“We haven’t won a lot this season, so it’s really nice to get this win,” said Jonsson, who is a self-described “soccer player” who competes in the sport all year back in Sweden and started playing at age 5.
“It’s pretty different over there,” she said. “I’d say we’ve played more, so it’s played at a higher level. But this is great to play here.”
Jonsson said she enjoyed trying out other sports but is glad to finally get to play her sport in the spring season. She’s also enjoyed her school year in Norfolk, a city much different than Stockholm and its population approaching one million people.
“It’s fun to try the small-town life,” she said.
Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic wraps up its regular season Thursday at Schuyler.
Fischer said this victory gives the Eagles a good boost heading into the home stretch.
“It really ups our confidence,” she said. “We haven’t had many wins, so this one means a lot so we can keep it up for the next game and then going into districts.”
Concordia (9-7) 2 0 0 -- 2
LHNE/NC (2-5) 0 2 1 -- 3
GOALS: (C) Elise Secrest 2; (LHNE/NC) Kalea Fischer 2, Filippa Jonsson.