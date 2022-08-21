First time winners earn late-season trips to Victory Lane

With just two “memorial” nights of racing remaining to wrap up the 2022 racing season at Off Road Speedway–the Lynn Langenberg Memorial night on Saturday, which includes Championship Night hardware for those drivers at the top of the points lists in each of the four divisions, and the Bob Haase Memorial celebration on September 3rd–three drivers made their first appearance in Victory Lane as feature winners, with Cory Dumpert the only repeat winner.
Derek Sehi led a “Neligh sweep” of the first three places in the IMCA Stock Cars “A” feature, leading most of the race while division points leader Cameron Wilkinson, Nate Desive, Tejay Mielke and others competed for second place behind him.
Ultimately, with no cautions forcing restarts after the first few laps, Sehi wasn’t threatened until Cameron Wilkinson–who finished second–closed on the outside during the final lap. Kyle Wilkinson’s steady progress through the 13-car field resulted in a third-place finish.
Cameron Wilkinson currently holds a 27-point advantage over Norfolk’s Mielke in the division.
Likewise, in the IMCA Hobby Stock feature, first-time winner Tanner Uehling enjoyed a solid lead throughout most of the race, although numerous early cautions–four before the cars had completed two full laps–brought the time limit and a reduction of laps into play.
Uehling’s win became a 12-lap sprint with just 10 of the original 15 cars in the starting lineup remaining, and as the cars spread out the Norfolk driver cruised to his first Off Road Speedway victory of the season.
Anthony Bruhn of Creston took second place, with Jason Wilkinson of Neligh placing third.
Norfolk’s Wyatt Lehman holds a tenuous two point lead in the Hobby Stock class over Wilkinson, and a seven-point margin over Neligh’s Nate Buck heading into Championship Night.
Jonathan Jensen used a starting position on the outside of row one in the starting grid to lead the entire race and win his first Off Road Speedway IMCA SportMods feature.
Once again, various cars pursued the Norfolk driver during the race with Norfolk’s Colby Langenberg–whose points total stands at 111 points above that of Genoa’s James Roebuck–wrapping up a second-place finish while Pierce’s Cameron Meyer finished third.
York’s Cory Dumpert, the national points leader in the IMCA Late Models championship competition and the Off Road Speedway division points leader by 35 points ahead of Norfolk driver Chase Osborne, recorded his fifth feature win at the track in 10 tries.
Dumpert didn’t get to the front until finally closing race leader Robert Osborne’s lead with 11 of the 25 laps left, then pulling alongside Osborne on the inside of turn four before passing in turn three of the following lap.
Norfolk’s Tad Pospisil also got by Osborne with seven laps remaining, but was unable to catch Dumpert and finished second in just his second outing of the season at the Norfolk track with Osborne managing his second top five finish in just four feature appearances during the year at Off Road Speedway.
(Results: All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)