First time voting was an overall pleasant experience

This November was my first time voting in a presidential election. I began paying more attention to politics in my junior and senior years of high school in anticipation of the election that was to come during my senior year. I knew that this election would have a bigger effect on me since I will be leaving for college next year.
I have had a great support system at home and at school which has helped me to stay informed on the candidates and know what they stand for. In school, my government class did presentations on each of the candidates early on in order to get a better understanding of the agenda of each person running for the presidential office. At home my parents were always willing to talk about the candidates and explain what each person’s beliefs were. My parents never forced me into talking about politics and only talked about it with me when I approached the topic with them. They were always careful to talk about the facts so that I could form my own opinion without just basing my opinion off of what they believed.
I decided to vote in person instead of requesting a mail-in ballot. I decided this would be a good idea so that in the future I would know how to do it. Walking into my local community center to vote was nerve wrenching. I knew what to do because I’d been thankfully informed and reassured about six different times by multiple people. I walked up to the registration desk and checked in. When I mentioned that I was nervous, there were laughs and smiles as I was reassured what to do once again. Laughing off my nerves, I walked over to where I would fill in the little ovals that announce what I believed. Once I was finished I turned it back over to the man to cast my ballot. Smiling I turned to find that my aunt was there and had just finished voting as well. I walked back out to my car with her shooting the breeze before I headed back to school.
My first voting experience was a pleasant one. It was nice to be surrounded by people I knew as well as having a great support system at home and school.