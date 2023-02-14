I never thought I would have a chance to go paddlefishing.
A paddlefish or spoonbill is a shark-like fish with an elongated, paddle-like snout. The usual way anglers capture paddlefish is by snagging. You can find these fish mostly in the Missouri River, but they also can be found in parts of the Platte River. There is only one bone found in their bodies, which is the jawbone, as the rest of the fish is composed primarily of cartilage. Paddlefish can grow up to 7 feet long and weigh as much as 200 pounds.
Last April, my father took my cousin, Trenton, and me on a paddlefishing trip in Oklahoma. After a few months of researching guides down there, we finally found one. Because of the price of $125 per person, his outstanding reviews online and daily posts, we knew that Nelson Watson's Fishing Guide Service was the right choice.
My father, Toby, has been paddlefishing before with my uncle and grandpa at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri. My grandpa even brought his own boat for that trip, which cost more to do. Yet, this trip to Oklahoma was my cousin's and my first time paddlefishing in general and fishing in Oklahoma. Our trip was only three days and we left on a Friday morning and got back on Sunday. During this entire trip, we fished only on Saturday.
We woke up that Saturday morning and drove to meet the guides at Grand Lake, also known as the Lake of the Cherokees. We had an order for who was fishing and they would fish until they caught one that they wanted to keep. I went first on this trip. This was definitely an amazing experience, but I was not expecting an almost boneless fish to weigh so much. As I was reeling in, all I could feel was my arms burning. I not only caught some paddlefish, but also a carp that I had to release because anything other than a paddlefish we were not allowed to keep. After catching my second paddlefish, I decided that was enough for me. My second paddlefish that I kept weighed 39 pounds.
My cousin was the champion of the day. He caught about six paddlefish along with a few catfish, which he had to release. The last paddlefish he caught and decided to keep ranked fourth for the biggest fish caught that day, at 62.5 pounds. My father caught four paddlefish and a few catfish. His final fish weighed 42 pounds.
After you are all done paddlefishing, the guide will tell the paddlefish research division at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation how many paddlefish were kept. The paddlefish research division then will come pick up the fish and tag them with your name and take them back to the research center to gut, clean and bag your fish. After about an hour, your fish is ready for you to take.
But we weren't done fishing for the day yet. At the research center, you also can take the guts from your fish if you want, so we took a bag and went catfishing. We went to two lakes and, after a few hours of catching nothing, I finally caught a carp, which we released. Finally, after another hour, we decided to call it a day.
This was definitely something I enjoyed doing and can't wait to go again in March, but this time I will remember how slimy paddlefish are.
You can find Nelson Watson's Fishing Guide Service on Facebook. They are not only guides for paddlefish, but for catfish, bass and more.