Off Road social distancing

SportMod drivers keep their distance from each other in the pits as Off Road Speedway near Norfolk held practice Saturday.

 Norfolk Daily News/Dennis Meyer

This is the time of year when drivers are itching to get out on the track, to burn some rubber and compete in front of hundreds of spectators. But the COVID-19 breakout sent those plans into a tailspin.

Fortunately, the Off Road Speedway got the green light from the Centers for Disease Control and the governor's office to allow drivers to practice and get ready for the upcoming season.

"All of these racers are ready to go and the fans are ready to go," Off Road Speedway track promoter Jerry Pospisil said. "People want to get out and get some fresh air because it's time to go."

Off Road Speedway’s first practice of the year on Saturday allowed 47 drivers to get on the track for practice in two separate sessions.

Spectators and fans weren't allowed into the stands, but each driver was able to bring along three people, whether those people are family members, mechanics, car owners or close friends.

The teams were forced to be 35 to 40 feet between each other, so people were able to keep their distance separated.

"We've got 20 acres that we are running this track on, so it's easy to spread people out," said Brian Signor, track manager at Off Road Speedway. "The teams have been keeping to themselves, and the grandstands have been vacant."

Drivers were able to have an hour and a half on the track, which gave them time to get ready for the races starting in May.

"Normally I'm a lot more excited because I know if we are going to practice, then we will race the next week. But now it could be a month or a month and a half until we even race," driver Nelson Vollbrecht said. "We are excited to turn some laps, but it's not quite as exciting as normal."

Off Road Speedway plans to have another practice session this upcoming Saturday with hopes of then starting the season on Saturday, May 16.

This could all change, but the track is looking for the OK to go from the CDC and the governor's office.

"When we do get started, we will have drivers wear facemasks, we will check them for fevers when they come in and we will do everything we can so we shouldn't have any problems," Pospisil said. "We are all ready to get things going."

