The summer that COVID hit was very hard on a lot of people. People’s plans changed from what they originally thought they were going to be doing. Although my plans didn’t change that much, they did change a little bit. The summer after COVID I was able to go back to doing all the things I originally wanted to do. I was able to go to basketball and football camps this past summer. When COVID hit we were not allowed to attend any camps for sports. This past summer they changed that and I could go back to these camps. This was probably the biggest change from COVID summer to this past summer. Besides the camps, everything was pretty much the same as COVID summer. I still went and worked everyday and hung out with my friends on the weekends like I did during COVID. It was nice being able to go out to eat with my friends again. This summer was very typical of the summer of COVID and summers before that. I did a lot of similar things that I always do during the summer.
For the second consecutive season, the Northeast Community College women’s soccer team won the Region XI Tournament championship.
COVID-19 affected each of us differently all over the world. For weeks, months, or even nearly a year some things were shut down. The summer after the height of COVID was different from the summer during the peak of COVID.
On a near-perfect night for football, Norfolk Catholic squeezed the most out of virtually every opportunity it had against Crofton in the first round of the Class C2 state playoffs, resulting in a game that wasn't as close as the 35-6 final score might have suggested.
WISNER - Wisner-Pilger swept Crofton here at the Swamp at Wisner-Pilger High School Saturday evening 25-23, 25-20 and 25-15 to claim the C2-2 District title on the way to next week's Nebraska State Volleyball Championships in Lincoln.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors learned about nitrogen applications in the current Phase II and III management areas in Pierce and Madison counties.
BLOOMFIELD — After an interception by Bloomfield's Dalton Gieselman was returned for a touchdown to put the Bees up 20-6 over Elgin Public/Pope John late in the first quarter, it seemed as if the Bees would roll on to their seventh state quarterfinals appearance in eight years.
MADISON — Treavor Twohig asked a judge to allow him to continue on the path he’s taken the past few months that he said has changed his life, but the judge said his duty to protect the public had to take precedence.
ALBION — It’s easy to understand Boone Central coach Mark Hudson’s choice of the word “relief” when describing his feelings after watching his team assume the victory formation to end Friday’s first-round playoff win.
WEST POINT — With its eye to get back to the state tournament, Guardian Angels Central Catholic fought hard to get back into the match on Saturday but wasn't able to come out on top in a 13-25, 25-15, 25-12, 24-26, 15-8 loss to the Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks.